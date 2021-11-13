To preface this column, I am Generation Z, and this is the mindset of a young adult and is intended to be light-hearted.
I do not consider myself someone who purposely ruffles feathers, and “hot takes” are nothing new. However, some recent conversations with my friends and co-workers gave me the idea and courage to put my unpopular opinions out in the world.
I’m going to start by ruffling the feathers of Millennials and other Gen Z’ers. I understand I am late to the party on the show and this take: “The Office” is overrated except for the “Threat Level Midnight” episode. I will acknowledge when it first came out, it was different from other shows.
But having watched four or five seasons of “The Office,” I have not been convinced of its superiority. There are similar shows that capitalize off of dry humor. I don’t find the idiocy of Michael Scott funny. Dwight is pegged as a fool by Jim in many episodes, and the same theme gets old quickly. I still like dry humor, I watch “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” But I find myself bored when “The Office” is on.
Second, too many Marvel movies have been made consecutively. I need a break from Marvel Studios. It seems that they have a new film every week. I need time to watch all these films and digest them as a consumer. They need to give us something to look forward to down the line. I consider myself an average watcher, seeing all of the Avengers and other Marvel films. Unless you’re an avid fan of the Marvel universe, it is getting hard to follow all the franchises and want to see that many movies. They are made beautifully, but my desire to watch is no longer.
Third, there is such a thing as too much football. Sports junkies can watch NFL football on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday. If you watch college football, you can watch Friday and Saturday. That leaves Tuesday and Wednesday without football. Football teams play once a week. There is no need to have football five nights a week when teams play one game a week.
Lastly, running is easier without music. I am a firm believer in doing something that challenges or makes you uncomfortable every day. Running is a challenge every single day. Changing into your clothes, slipping on your shoes, and getting out of the door can be 90% of the battle, especially as the winter months approach.
I have found that if the headphones stay home, it makes the mental battle of going for that run easier. The more times you do it, the easier it is to get out of the door. I have run with music on long runs. I find myself not focusing on the run, and I’m distracted by the audio.
Running without music allows me to think about and process the day. It lets me think creatively; it forces me to pay attention to how I’m running. Running without music allows you to think through stress, life, or whatever comes to your mind.
I find my pace more consistent, my mileage is higher, and I am more focused on form. For me, that makes the experience easier.
These are my takes, and some people will agree, while others will not. I have to speak my truth. I hope you got a laugh out of this column or at least that it will spark a conversation amongst your groups.