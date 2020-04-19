I decided I needed to take on a new hobby after binge-watching too many television shows and logging an amount of hours on my video games I am embarrassed to admit.
Because I am working from home and trying to abide by the stay-at-home order as best I can, I have not done too much in the outside world. This has led to too much time staring at a screen for entertainment.
Once I am done with work for the day, Aaron, my fiancé, and I do go on a walk together to get some fresh air and exercise. After this, I turn back to screens and watch “Full House” or “How I Met Your Mother” reruns for hours.
Aaron and I just finished the entire Full House series and are starting it over again.
That’s a lot of screen time.
Other times, I play the Sims 4 on my laptop. If you’ve never played the Sims, the game allows you to basically play as “God” and control what the Sims do and where they live.
My favorite part is designing houses. Lately, I have been designing tiny homes because I just bought the tiny home expansion pack.
However, playing the Sims can get pretty boring and repetitive after some time of playing for hours and hours at a time.
So, I decided I needed a new hobby.
My stepdad is a great painter and learned how to paint from watching Bob Ross shows. I’ve painted in the past at a bachelorette party and with friends, but not a whole lot.
My best friend, Samantha, is also a wonderful painter. She can paint anything you ask her to. She suggested the idea to me to start painting again because I told her I needed something different to do other than just play video games and watch television.
So, I secured my painting supplies: canvas, paint, paint brushes and an old towel. My mom was so kind in sending me most of the supplies in the mail.
I got on Pinterest to find some potential painting ideas. I looked for spring designs, cat paintings and some simple designs I could accomplish.
I am still working on my first painting, which is a simple painting of cactus and succulents in colorful planting pots.
First, I painted the canvas, and then I traced the silhouette of the plants on the canvas.
I filled in the cactus plants with different green colors on Saturday, and I am most likely going to finish the final details Sunday.
To me, painting seems a lot easier watching someone do it than the actual process. My stepdad and Samantha make it look so easy!
I have been learning the right ratio of paint to water on my brush to make sure the paint doesn’t go onto the canvas too thick.
My paintings are not and will not be perfect, but it is nice to look up at a painting that I made hanging up in my living room. It also gives me some satisfaction that watching a television show or winning a video game does not.