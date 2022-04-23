To paraphrase a line from the Led Zeppelin song, it’s time for me to ramble on.
This’ll be my last column for The Mercury. After more than a year and a half of reporting on the happenings in Manhattan, I’m hitting the road for something a little bit different.
Starting next month, you can find me in Council Grove. I’ll be reporting for the Republican, a locally owned newspaper that’s been in existence since 1872. It’ll be old school — I won’t have a website to update — but I will have plenty of work to do, as I’ll be covering Morris and Chase counties. That means writing about a little bit of everything, which will be fun in a smaller community.
I’ve certainly had fun writing about life in the Little Apple. There truly are endless topics to cover in the area, as long as a person is willing to look. A few of my favorites have been the feature stories, where I got to chat with some of the amazing people who call the Flint Hills home. That won’t change in my new role; I’m still going to find interesting folks to talk to. I’ll also continue to delve into the topics I find interesting, like science education and nature conservation.
Additionally, I have a couple of different ideas for nonfiction books to tackle someday, like a collection of stories from people who survived tornadoes and other disasters across the state. I also have my series of action-mystery novels featuring a journalist as the main hero. I’m in the middle of the second draft of the first adventure, and it’s my goal to finish it before Christmas. I think people are going to like it. The daily poems will continue on my social media as well.
I’ll joke occasionally that I’ve “chosen the wrong career,” usually in response to a headline about someone making more money than me for doing something simpler (and often stupider). I haven’t, though. I’m right where I need to be, and this’ll sound cliché, but turning 30 really helped me solidify what I wanted from life. I’m not interested in partying anymore, and I don’t really fancy much in the way of material goods (except for a cool set of wheels). I just want to write and travel and live in a cozy place.
It is a privilege, of course, to have these opportunities and to enjoy one’s work. It’s also a privilege to have worked for The Mercury. I feel I’ve grown as a journalist and as a person during my time here, and I’ve made numerous friends that I’ll never forget. The community has been welcoming beyond what I could’ve imagined. In our typically Kansan manner, we downplay this hospitable nature, usually with a shrug and the phrase “it’s the neighborly thing to do.” That warmth is appreciated, and not so common in other places.
The education reporter position marked my return to journalism full-time after a two-year break. I was burned out, in need of something fresh and new, when the pandemic began. Since then, I’ve gone sober, moved to the Little Apple, and written more than 600 stories for The Mercury. It’s been a crazy and wonderful ride.
To borrow from Led Zeppelin again, I guess I’ll keep on rambling. See y’all another time.