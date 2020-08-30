I have been a married woman for three weeks.
My husband, Aaron, and I tied the knot in a small ceremony in my mom’s backyard in Butler County on Aug. 9, which is the date of our seven-year dating anniversary.
It was a beautiful day spent with family and friends. Aaron and I shared our own personal vows, exchanged rings and professed our love for one another.
The wedding was beautiful, with rose gold decorations and pretty pink flowers; my mom, who is an educator, could really be a wedding coordinator or interior designer. She is so amazing at decorating for events. She had everything in order, from masks to hand sanitizer to the food.
The day wasn’t too hot, and it didn’t rain, so that was a relief.
After the ceremony, it was great to visit with our wedding guests. Many of them Aaron and I hadn’t seen for several months.
As I reflect on the best day of my life, I am just so lucky to have such an amazing husband and group of family and friends who support me. I really wish I could relive it over and over again. It was absolutely perfect.
With the coronavirus pandemic, I was very nervous and worried about people getting sick from attending the wedding. Luckily, everyone who came is healthy and safe, so I count that as a huge blessing.
Aaron and I have been together for quite a long time; because of this, I didn’t think it would feel any different to be a married couple.
I was wrong.
Being married has brought us even closer together. It is such an incredible feeling to know you have a partner who loves and cares for you for life.
After the wedding, we went on a honeymoon trip to Colorado.
We stayed in Aaron’s uncle’s cabin in South Fork. It was such a cozy cabin to spend most of our honeymoon. We ate too much food (leftovers from the wedding reception), but luckily we were able to work it off on the many hikes we took. We visited a waterfall and took a day trip to Pueblo to see the hot springs, as well.
After our time in southern Colorado, we visited Morrison and stayed in a bed and breakfast cottage, Cliff House Lodge & Hot Tub Cottages, which, obviously, featured its own hot tub. I haven’t been able to swim this year at all, so sitting in the hot tub was very relaxing for me. We had amazing Italian food that day, too.
Our last adventure included a stop at the Claremont Inn & Winery in eastern Colorado. Again, we ate delicious food and sipped different types of red and white wines. It was delightful.
Now, we are back in the swing of things, working and getting back to our regular life. Since the honeymoon, we’ve reorganized our living room, and I am currently working on thank-you cards. We have our two cats, Barney and Missy, and there’s not much else that Aaron and I need! We look forward to a happy married life together with our kitties.