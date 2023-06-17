I have lived in Manhattan for five weeks now. I’ve been a college graduate for four weeks. While I am ecstatic to be here living the life I’ve dreamed of for the last seven years, I know this is the time to act. I may be an adult, but I need to grow up more.
What this will look like will change many times over my lifetime. I don’t think we ever really stop growing up. There are the kinds of growing up that first come to mind — learning about taxes or trying a martini for the first time — but growing up can also look like fixing your diet or learning to be kinder to yourself.
Over the last few days, I’ve been trying to determine what growing up looks like for me in this moment of my life and career. Taking inventory and determining what I like about myself and what I don’t. More specifically the things I have control over because while it’s easy to spiral over the unobtainable, it’s never productive.
I also can’t help but recognize that not every version of yourself was ready or even prepared for the next. I’d argue part of what makes this process so exciting is the uncertainty and endless possibilities. There are so many hurdles that can hinder one’s growth. Some are environmental hindrances and others are internal but we shouldn’t let those prevent us from being the person we need or want to be.
However, it’s OK to take a step back and just survive for a little bit. Growth isn’t always linear. I spent so long just going through the motions. I kept my head down, kept working and told myself my degree and future job were the end goal.
I won’t lie, there were times when it sucked, and I just wanted to implode but there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. There’s always some kind of reprieve.
Maybe there’s an end goal you have for yourself but the journey seems daunting or you’re not in a great place to start. That is OK. Just take it one step at a time. On the days you are especially distraught or exhausted, recognize you need a little extra love and kindness. Be patient with yourself and work at your pace.
I am by no means a role model, but I do think life is a messy journey, and we sometimes need to take inventory. We need to do more than pick up our dirty clothes off the floor, we need to organize the mess in our lives. We’ve got to grow up, no matter how old we are or how put together we outwardly present.