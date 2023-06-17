I have lived in Manhattan for five weeks now. I’ve been a college graduate for four weeks. While I am ecstatic to be here living the life I’ve dreamed of for the last seven years, I know this is the time to act. I may be an adult, but I need to grow up more.

What this will look like will change many times over my lifetime. I don’t think we ever really stop growing up. There are the kinds of growing up that first come to mind — learning about taxes or trying a martini for the first time — but growing up can also look like fixing your diet or learning to be kinder to yourself.

