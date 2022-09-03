I am living with a number of roommates again. My old roommate got a remote job and moved to Fort Lauderdale to live with his older brother.
With moving comes change and getting used to how other people live. The biggest change is now I live with pets. This will be an actual test if I’m ready to have my own, as I wrote in a column that I’m interested in getting one.
One of these friends has a cat named Cleo. She’s fat and on a diet. Then we had Gerald. Gerald is our state reptile, a box turtle; my roommate found him in the middle of the road while driving a tractor.
Gerald was allowed to roam free through the house most often. He always ran for the street when we let him outside to explore and eat. We also tied a balloon to him, so we wouldn’t lose if we took him out at night. But now Gerald is gone. He was let loose in his natural habitat.
The most recent pet we have is Stinky; yes, you’re reading that right. That’s what my roommate named him. Stinky is a cat in his terrible twos. When we found Stinky on the street, he was excited to have a safe place to sleep. After vet visits and ensuring he was updated on shots and healthy, he started warming up to the house. At first, Stinky rarely went past the kitchen. He and Cleo did not get along. There were and are lots of hissing and side eye from Cleo.
Now Stinky runs around the house like he owns the place. The other day he was put in “time out” three times. First, he played with Dum Dums throughout the house at 2 a.m. which woke everyone in the house. Later in the day, he jumped onto the counter where he is learning he’s not allowed to be and pushed a glass measuring cup off the counter and shattered it. Then he knocked the trash can over, looking for straws. He also has a perfectly good scratch post to sharpen his claws, but of course, he finds the couches a better option.
He also gets the zoomies late at night. His favorite toy is any and every straw he can get his paws on, which ends up spilling some drink. He is also fascinated by cups and has spilled probably a gallon of water. Stinky had to start being disciplined, which consists of him being put in the bathroom where he can’t get hurt nor can he destroy anything as punishment and gets scolded for clawing the couches.
With Stinky, I don’t have to set an alarm because he wakes me up by attacking my feet each morning when he wants me to open up my curtains to watch the hummingbird that flies right next to my window. Overall, he is a good cat, we love him, but I am ready for him to cool his jets.