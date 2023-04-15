The first day of the rest of my life started about a few days after Thanksgiving when my daughter, Avery, was born.
As someone who writes and edits words for a living, I actually find it pretty hard to accurately describe exactly how it feels to be a dad.
It’s sort of like if you go to the movie theater to watch something you think could be great, and once the movie ends, it was so great that it becomes your religion.
You can’t shut up about the movie. You’re constantly watching the movie. Your phone is full of pictures from the movie. Whenever you go out shopping, you look to see if you can find cute clothes for the movie. Your favorite part of the day is holding the movie as the movie coos at you.
I think I lost the plot a little bit, but you get my point.
I’m more than four months into the dad thing, and it’s a wonderful journey. She’s the cutest, happiest and friendliest baby in the universe. She’s developing more and more each day. It’s truly a blessing to see her start to explore more of her world every day.
I’ve said for a while that I wanted children someday, but if I’m being honest, it’s not like I truly prepared for it over the years.
For instance, when I knew I wanted to be a journalist, I attended the best journalism school in the land (M-I-Z). I worked for the newspaper. I took classes and electives. I spent YEARS honing my skills before I started at The Mercury.
You know how many diapers I changed before Avery? Zero. And that’s like 1A or 1B in terms of the most important thing you need to do with babies. There’s a pretty crucial stretch when all babies do is eat, sleep, and pee and/or poop.
I’m the youngest of two, so I never did the baby sibling thing. I hadn’t done much solo babysitting.
My wife, on the other hand, used to work with babies and kids as a job during her summers. But obviously, I needed to be able to properly care for a child as well.
Despite having 30-plus years to prepare for the test, I ended up cramming once I found out my wife was pregnant by taking classes with her. I did my fair share of diapering, swaddling and holding baby dolls. But would I be ready for the real thing?
Surprisingly, yes. Not that I’m doing everything right, but it feels natural. I feel like I developed a solid rhythm pretty quickly. Even as someone who wanted kids, it’s shocking how much I’m enjoying this.
As great as being a parent is, there are a few hazards that I should probably list for the sake of providing a full picture.
1. So much worrying
How did people raise kids without smartphones and Google? Seriously, how did y’all do it?
I’m CONSTANTLY searching for answers on the internet.
What’s the best way to burp a baby? Why is my baby coughing? How do I get my baby to sleep? What’s a normal amount of spit up? How do I get an eyelash out of my baby’s eye?
2. Poop is everything (and occasionally everywhere all at once)
As a dog owner and child parent, poop is one of my life’s biggest concerns. The amount. The frequency. The color.
I’d say this is probably the biggest difference in my life between the start of 2022 (a childless and dogless existence) and today.
Sure, this is a crass section of this column about my beautiful baby girl, but I can’t emphasize enough how important poop right now in my life.
3. What is sleeping really?
“Sleep when the baby is sleeping.”
That’s something everyone says. Family. Friends. Fellow parents.
It’s truly the greatest advice I’ve ever been given that I really don’t follow. There’s just so much stuff to do during the day and so much thinking to do at night.
Plus you never truly know when the baby is going to wake up again. Out of all the alarm clocks I’ve ever had, my child’s cry is my least favorite.
But my child’s smile? That’s the best pick-me-up ever.