In true nerdy fashion, for a while now when people have asked me what superpower I’d like to have, I’d reply, “Being able to speak every language in the world.”
That, or teleportation. I mean, c’mon, how convenient would that be?
The idea of being able to essentially communicate with anyone anywhere would definitely be a useful skill in all situations. Language is one way we can connect with others and get to learn entirely different perspectives, cultures and experiences.
I’m impressed that my middle school brain also thought through that line of reasoning, which is when I started taking Spanish classes. I continued learning Spanish for about nine years in school and even minored in it in college. Sadly, my speaking skills are pretty rusty now because it’s been a couple years since I’ve had to use it.
Maintenance on my own has definitely been my biggest struggle. I definitely could go out of my way to find some sort of practice partner, but I just haven’t made the time. In any case, I think I’ll work on ways to keep my comprehension skills decent.
To switch it up, however, I recently decided to reteach myself Korean because I’m planning a trip to Seoul, South Korea, next year. I took an entry-level semester class about six years ago because my college at the time offered it in its language department. I admittedly was sucked into K-pop and K-dramas as a teen, which is what led to my interest in the first place, but I quickly grew to appreciate the culture, traditions, food and scenery as well.
The opportunity to continue learning Korean, at least in an academic sense, dwindled when I switched schools to attend K-State. I can still read Hangul (though like a kindergartner) and say some words and phrases, but please don’t ask me to say a complete sentence.
I’m using an app to start over from the basics to truly master the alphabet before I allow myself to move on. Though not as severe as others, Korean is one of those tonal languages where if you pronounce something slightly different, you could be saying something else entirely.
The frustrating part for me is trying to decipher vowels that sound the same to my ears. I’ve been trying to practice at least 30 minutes a day, and my boyfriend said he finds it amusing to hear me make seemingly nonsensical sounds (“ah, oo, eu, woh”) in the other room.
Despite the challenges — not that I didn’t expect them — it’s been fun learning like a student again. I have a textbook and workbook en route to my apartment, so hopefully that’ll help my studies even more because I find I learn better with some structure and guidance.
As much as I’d like, I’m far from being a polyglot, and I honestly don’t think I’d ever be fluent enough in another language to consider myself one anyway. I’ll just be glad enough to order food at a restaurant with my pride intact.