Thursday’s rainstorm got me thinking.
The sound of rain is tranquil, peaceful, serene and beautiful to me. It calms me.
I often listen to rain or river sounds when I am writing or trying to sleep. It honestly is probably my favorite sound.
A special place to me is the Oregon Coast, where it rains frequently. To me, there’s nothing better than walking the sandy beaches on a cloudy, misty day in Lincoln City, Oregon, after eating tasty fish and chips.
On the other hand, it can be disastrous in Manhattan when it rains too much. Probably like many others, I woke up to flooding alerts Thursday morning.
That’s why I felt a little guilty in enjoying the rain. It can be very dangerous when it floods.
Rain is good, of course, for the land in growing crops and avoiding drought conditions. The National Integrated Drought Information System reported Thursday 41.1% of Kansas is “abnormally dry.” Northern Riley County was included in this category, but not Manhattan.
I have lived in the Sunflower State for most of my life, but I had never known that the Little Apple experienced flooding problems until I moved here in July 2019. I wasn’t really educated on flooding.
In Kansas, you obviously hear about tornadoes as the most common natural disaster.
In Utah, it’s earthquakes. As a kid, I always marveled my grandma’s cellar filled with canned goods and dried foods in preparation for a possible earthquake rocking the Salt Lake Valley and leaving the metropolitan area without power. (Also in Utah, my family members always asked me as a child if I had any tornadoes come through my town lately. I guess I have to thank the Wizard of Oz for that.)
Moving to Manhattan really opened my eyes about the other side of the rain. I wasn’t here during the 2019 flood, but I know the implications the flood left on the city. I heard second-hand stories from residents. I commend the community’s efforts in coming together during that time to keep everyone safe.
That trickles into the coronavirus pandemic. I cannot even fathom what the doctors, health professionals, nurses, respiratory therapists and so many others have gone through over the last year and a half. I admire them and their efforts too.
It’s been a rough time for everyone, that’s for sure. People are tired of talking about COVID and hearing about it and seeing it on the news every day. And I don’t think anyone is sure when the pandemic will end.
What I’m trying to say is I admire how Manhattan comes together during disasters. People help one another and check on their neighbors. I don’t know that that happens in other communities.
And Thursday’s rainstorm reminded me of that.