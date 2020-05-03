Over the past month, I’ve paid off my mortgage, curated my dream wardrobe and visited countless tropical islands.
If only it were real.
Like millions of people across the world these days, I’ve been spending all the extra time indoors playing “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” one of the newest games for the Nintendo Switch.
“Animal Crossing” has been one of the only consistent games I’ve played over the years because of how stress-free and adorable it is, providing the kind of escapism people are probably yearning for lately.
The plot of the game is … there isn’t really one. You and a couple of animal villagers decide to move to a deserted island and build it up to a bustling, tropical getaway. You can help industrialize the island, decorate it and your home, donate creatures, fossils and art to the museum, and hang out with your neighbors or online friends.
There’s no pressure to follow a certain route and the options to customize your virtual life are endless. It’s not a completely perfect game, however. While players have pointed out valid issues that could be streamlined, some of the problems I’ve pondered are more existential rather than about the game play.
First of all, where is the line drawn between animal villagers and wild animals?
Obviously a big draw to this game is that your neighbors are adorable, talking animals with colorful personalities with quirky houses to match. But another prominent aspect includes catching bugs and fish to add to your collection, sell or contribute to the museum.
There also are furniture items like a hamster cage with a running hamster inside, as well as birds that occasionally sit on top of the public notice board. Blathers, who runs the museum, is an owl! I have a hamster villager on my island! Is there a higher being calling the shots between higher-functioning animals and the ones that live in cages? Maybe it’s written off as evolution, but it does make me give everyone a little side-eye.
Secondly, who’s the dealer’s dealer?
Redd is a shady little fox who sells works of arts — real and counterfeit. In “Animal Crossing,” the paintings and statues are based on actual well-known art like Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” and Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.” Redd sells the pieces for practically dirt cheap, but it’s up to the player to discern whether they are pocketing a fake or the real thing. My question is: how the heck did this fox get hold of Michelangelo’s original David statue, and why am I completely cool with keeping it in my basement?
Third, what kind of business model is Tom Nook operating if I can pay off my loans using the money I get from selling butterflies to him?
Tom Nook is the tanuki (racoon dog) landlord/island developer that convinces you to fly out to the island in the first place. He’s been in every iteration of Animal Crossing and has run the gamut of your boss, guide and guy to whom you pay rent. His apprentices, Timmy and Tommy, operate the island’s shop and will buy almost anything off you.
The main way to make money, or bells, in the game is to sell stuff — whether it’s the items you craft, insects you catch, investing in the turnip stalk market, et cetera. I’ve seen people make millions selling turnips if the price is right, and that money typically goes back into paying off house loans or public works projects. So really … it’s all coming out of the tanukis’ pockets.
To piggyback on this, has anyone asked why I am single-handedly supporting the island’s economy?
I know I was designated as the island representative, but I’ve initiated several public works projects that would benefit all the residents like bridges to cross bodies of water and inclines to explore higher areas. Meanwhile, I’ve gotten back little in return from the community. These are supposed to be fundraising efforts, but I’ve found that after about a day or two, you’ll get maybe 2,000 bells toward the project from my nine neighbors. I usually end up paying the entire 195,000 bill myself just to keep things rolling.
Granted, I don’t see my neighbors grinding to sell thousands of bells worth of bugs and fish, but they could at least try to look like they’re helping. Whenever a project is completed, you can host a little celebratory ceremony, and as the island rep, I have the option of saying something like, “We did it!” No, guys, I did it. You’re welcome.
I’m completely aware that even slightly entertaining these thoughts is overthinking a children’s game. But if I don’t ask these questions, who will? I want answers, Nintendo.