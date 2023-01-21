A long time ago, a book changed everything for me.
In the late 1990s to early 2000s (sheesh I’m getting older), I went to elementary school in rural Protection, Kan., in USD 300. I remember the K-8 school building being about 100 years old, and the library being one of my favorite places. So many cool books, not enough time to explore them all.
One thing I’ve always been drawn to is excellent photography. I try not to judge books by their cover, but when that cover features a haunting image of a massive black cloud scraping farmland, consider me hooked.
Now let me back up for a moment. When I was 3 years old, I sat in the basement of my family’s yellow house in the small south-central Kansas town of Coldwater as a large hailstorm swept over. My mom helped jog my memory of this, as my recollection is a bit foggy. She said the hailstones were at least golf ball-sized, damaging tons of homes and vehicles in town. The cacophony of hail striking the roof of our house was extremely loud, and I’m sure it bothered me.
My mom also reminded me of the time there was a funnel spotted near our home in rural Comanche County, south of Coldwater, when I was about 4 or 5 years old (we had moved to a bigger house). She said we could see clouds touching the ground about a mile from us. We hid in the underground cellar on our property as that storm passed with no incident. I’m pretty sure that was my first-ever tornado warning experience, but again, foggy memory.
Cut to last week. I was listening to a podcast called “Girls Who Chase,” where female meteorologists and storm chasers discuss their experiences in the field and how they came to be weather-obsessed. The most recent guest, NBC Nightly News weather producer Kathryn Prociv, told the host that she had a funnel cloud pass directly over her head at age 6.
That brings up an interesting point. Prociv said a lot of her fellow meteorologists and weather nerds had their first stormy experience around 6 years old, like she did. Ages 4 through 7 are incredibly important for a child’s emotional growth and environmental understanding.
I was in that age range when I found the book “Year of the Storms” in my school library. It was a hardcover book with worn white borders surrounding an image of the dark and deadly 1990 Hesston tornado. My morbid curiosity piqued.
Tornadoes were a fascinating enigma back then, something talked about like a ghostly apparition that occurred in spring. I wasn’t old enough for the movie “Twister” yet, so the book was an introduction to the realities of tornadoes. It made me want to know as much about them as possible.
I poured through that book. It was checked out in my name for months at a time. The book features excellent color photos of the tornadoes that impacted Kansas in 1990, from Marion County to Emporia, Hesston and Goessel. I remember being floored by images of the damage — a pickup truck flattened; a fork deeply impaled in a tree trunk. I’m still amazed by them.
Thankfully, I can revisit those photos any time. My sister got me a copy of “Year of the Storms” for Christmas. The book that opened my eyes to the power of Mother Nature now has a permanent home on my shelf.
About 30 years and several storm chases later, I’m working on my own book about a tornado. How’s that for life coming full circle?