Graduation season is always a joyous occasion.
People of all ages are receiving their hard-earned degrees and starting a new chapter in life, perhaps diving into a new job or getting ready to enter into a professional program.
Both my high school and college graduation ceremonies I look back on fondly.
As a graduate of the University of Kansas, I walked down “the Hill” in Lawrence with my journalism friends and spent the day celebrating two years ago. It was much more relaxed compared to my high school graduation in 2015. I won’t bore you, Wildcats, about my KU graduation.
I have another story to tell.
Flashback to six years ago: I was in Humboldt, a charming, little southeast Kansas town, getting ready to graduate high school. I can distinctly remember the excitement reverberating around the school as the seniors were counting down the days to freedom.
One of the preparations for graduation at Humboldt High School is for the senior class to select their commencement speakers. The class nominated three girls, including myself, and three boys.
After the entire class voted, I learned I would be speaking along with Jacob Carpenter, another senior in my class, as we received the most votes.
This was thrilling for me as I love public speaking, and speech class was something I excelled at. I was so honored to have the opportunity to speak not only because I thoroughly enjoyed it, but because in Humboldt I found my place.
As a child with a mother moving up the education career ladder, I was a new student in the sixth grade, my freshman year of high school and eventually my sophomore year of high school, where I’d finish out my primary educational career at Humboldt. Going to three different schools was hard. But at Humboldt, I felt included and made lots of friends. Being recognized by my class in that capacity meant so much to me. It still does. I will always be thankful to be an alumna of Humboldt High School.
I quickly began working on the speech. Jacob and I decided we would speak alternately. Although I don’t remember exactly the speech detail, and I won’t bore you with that, I don’t think I will ever forget the actual speech.
The night before my graduation, my then-boyfriend Aaron (who is now my husband), my mom, my stepdad, my grandma and my aunt and uncle (the trio visiting from Idaho to attend my graduation) and I ate at the Nut Hut in Altoona. Readers, maybe you’ve heard of it? It sells the best mountain oysters in Kansas, I’m told, but I don’t think I could stomach such a thing.
Anyways, we were at the famous Nut Hut. I wasn’t feeling very good in terms of feeling achy and kinda sick, like a cold. I drank some tea, I remember. Of course, I was nervous for graduation the next day. Anxiety wasn’t and isn’t a friend of mine; I’ve written a column about how my anxiety at one time caused me to vomit every morning.
The next morning, the day of my graduation, I woke up with no voice. I mean, no voice. It was like a horrible croaking and squeaking sound coming out of my mouth.
How the heck was I going to speak in front of hundreds of people, my OWN class who voted me in to speak on behalf of them, with laryngitis?
I texted our senior class sponsor, a woman who was I very close to in high school, and told her the news. When I arrived at the high school to get ready for graduation, she said, “I really thought you were joking.” Nope!
It was awful, but I did it. I spoke. I carried out the speech. I can’t really remember how I managed. I think some people could hear me, but, it wasn’t perfect by any means and probably was rough on the ears. With Jacob’s assistance, I got through it, croaking and all. We ended the speech with taking a “selfie” with the entire class using a large selfie stick.
Looking back, I totally think that I just made myself sick with anxiety. I wasn’t actually sick, but because I was so nervous and anxious for the speech, I literally made myself ill. It was such a weird circumstance, and that was the first time I learned how bad my anxiety could get.
This wasn’t my first public speech by any means, but the size of it was bigger than I was used to. Perhaps that’s why I psyched myself out.
At the time, it was so upsetting. Perhaps in four years at our 10-year high school reunion, we will all laugh about the occasion. I am the senior class president after all, so I won’t be missing it.