I picked a heck of a year to quit drinking.
Global health emergencies are stressful beyond belief, and alcohol used to be my go-to relaxation agent. My consumption was not out of control in the sense of angry raving inebriation, but it was negatively affecting my personality over time. I was going into debt to afford my booze habit, and I even lost jobs just to nurse hardcore hangovers. I’ve spent a good portion of my 20s with some sort of beer within reach.
My loved ones were noticing that I was becoming a different person, and I’ll be forever grateful to my best friends for having that tough conversation with me. It took the threat of losing those friends to understand what was truly happening to me. That was last summer, and since then I’ve noticed some interesting things in my sobriety.
I sleep better and longer. Caffeine packs more of an energetic punch, however I still need my daily cup of coffee to be black enough to float a horseshoe in. I remember little details more easily; I’ve always been observant, but drinking muted that sensory perception. I can pick up on people’s feelings, read their emotions, and connect with them on a more empathetic level. It’s a helpful skill when you’re a journalist, made even more helpful when one’s neurotransmitters are clear of any alcoholic cloudiness.
I don’t have cravings for it. I can hang out with people who are drinking and not desire to drink myself. I drive by liquor stores with nary a glance. These days whenever I see somebody buying booze, I think about how this time last year I would not have turned down a chance to spend money on it.
I emptied a lot of bottles and cans, as well as my bank account, as I wrote the first draft of my novel. Now, whenever I sit down to hammer out a newspaper article or simply write for fun, I have a cup of hot tea with honey, and I know in my heart I did the right thing. I also freed up some mental space to tackle this fresh life chapter.
Honestly, I’m just happy to be writing for a living.
I wrote for the Kansas Reflector on a freelance basis before I became The Mercury’s new education reporter. Before that, I had stints in radio and television news. I love talking to people, listening to their stories, and seeing the cool things they have accomplished. I look forward to the day when I can meet my fellow Manhattanites without a mask obscuring my grin.
I’m coming into the community at an interesting time personally, as I grow out of some toxic habits and get back in touch with things I enjoy. I’m still the guy who wants to drive classic cars and chase tornadoes come springtime. I still want to become the first journalist to walk in space. Writing remains the thing that brings me the most peace, and it’s gotten me through this unstable year more effectively than any intoxicating substance ever could.
In hindsight, I picked a great year to quit drinking, global pandemic or not. It’s hard to move on with your life when you’re trying to drown out what’s happening in the world.
Now, I’ll just write about it.