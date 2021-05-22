I’m among the minority of people who think severe weather is beautiful.
I was born during a rainstorm in Tucson, Arizona, so perhaps I come by my appreciation of nasty weather naturally. Kansas has been my home since I was two months old, and as a young child, I recall seeing angry clouds roll over our house in rural Comanche County. Our VHS tape of the movie “Twister” was played and rewound so much I’m sure it disintegrated. That movie, coupled with my environment, made me want to be a storm chaser and pursue meteorology as a career.
Skip forward several years to high school, and I got to indulge in that interest. A supercell thunderstorm formed to the southwest of Garden City, my hometown. It was dinner time, and I was in my 1985 GMC pickup trying to get a better view of what was going on underneath the storm. I ended up parked at the edge of a large open lot on the southernmost side of the city. I set my little Canon PowerShot camera to record and watched as topsoil was lofted into the air in a broad circular motion.
I was watching my first tornado, although it was hard to distinguish as a tornado. That day I discovered the twisters of cinema were in fact fictional; quite often tornadoes are obscured by rain and blend in with the clouds above. Low lighting conditions add to the lack of contrast, and until dust or debris is picked up, it can be difficult to determine if a funnel cloud is touching the ground.
I was on the phone with Mike Umscheid at the time, relaying my observations. Umscheid is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Dodge City. He’s the man who issued the first-ever “tornado emergency” for the city of Greensburg in May 2007.
Residents had 20 minutes to seek shelter before a 1.75-mile-wide tornado obliterated 95% of the community. Still, 11 people died, but a much higher death toll was avoided thanks to advanced warnings. That tornado would later become the first to receive the highest rating possible on the Enhanced Fujita scale.
Developed in the 1970s by scientist Ted Fujita, the scale measures a tornado’s intensity by damage caused. In February 2007, the National Weather Service unveiled a refreshed scale to account for modern construction methods. Damage surveyors labeled the Greensburg tornado an EF-5, with winds exceeding 205 miles per hour. In 2008, I traveled to Greensburg to interview Umscheid for a story for my high school newspaper, “The Sugar Beet.” We’ve kept in touch ever since.
Instead of pursuing meteorology as a career, I chose to write about it as a journalist, and I continue to do so. Last year, I wrote about the lack of tornadoes reported in Kansas. This year, I plan to do more storm chasing as my schedule allows. My goal is always to report on what I see and be an observer of nature while not endangering myself or others.
The Midwestern trope of going outside during a tornado warning instead of seeking shelter is a valid one, but it’s not born from ignorance. It stems from a deeply embedded fascination with the wild weather Kansans deal with each spring.
We have a front-row seat to one of Mother Nature’s grandest spectacles, and I hate to miss a show.