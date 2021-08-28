My 90-year-old grandmother had no idea her father was nearly killed on more than one occasion in World War I.
My mother’s mother, Darlene, was 16 when her father, Don King, died of lung cancer at age 54. She told my mom she never knew what he did in the Great War because he never talked about it. Now she — and the rest of our family — knows what he did and how he barely survived.
One of my cousins recently unearthed a letter written by my great-grandfather while going through some old family documents. The handwritten letter was supposed to be sent to a local radio host after WWI but was never mailed. The letter was published in its entirety and without edits in the Aug. 5 edition of “The Western Star,” the newspaper for Comanche County, Kansas (where I grew up as a young child). My mother received a copy of the letter as it was printed in the paper, which can be viewed with this article on The Mercury’s website.
It’s a story I felt compelled to share.
My great-grandfather was born on Jan. 9, 1893, on a farm in southwest Comanche County. In 1917 at age 24, Don King enlisted in the U.S. Army in Buffalo, Oklahoma. From there, he went through training at Camp Travis in Texas.
On Jan. 10, 1918, my great-grandad was picked to go to join the fray in France. He was sent to Camp Merit, New Jersey on Jan. 22, and from there he boarded a ship called the S.S. Tusconia, which set sail for Liverpool, England. He wrote in his letter that, “after 14 days on that old Cow Boat eating Cold Storage Eggs and Stewed Whale and rotten goat meat,” a German submarine rose from out of the Irish Sea and fired a torpedo into the Tusconia.
“The first shot hit us but the second one missed us for which we sure were thankful,” King wrote. “Well the old Boat starts to quiver and go down with about Twenty Five Hundred Soldiers on top of her.”
My great-grandfather was one of 31 people who survived the shipwreck. He wrote that the survivors “floated around on the high waves like a bunch of old hens” in life rafts until a mine-sweeping boat from the coast of Ireland picked them up. That was on Feb. 5, 1918.
Don King eventually made it to Baccara, France, as a replacement for “H” Company in the 42nd Infantry Division. He wrote that his first major task in the war was to build barbed wire entanglements in sight of a German blockade. At one point, an artillery shell landed near him, but “it stuck in the ground and didn’t go off so we went on working.” A few minutes later, another shell would land “about a hundred yards behind” him. After his group left their site, a shell landed “right where we were working and Blowed a hole big enough for a Kansas water tank.”
From there, King and his fellow soldiers ended up on the Champaign Marne “where the Germans made their last Drive for Paris.” By now it was July 14, 1918, and that night the Germans attacked my great-grandfather’s location. He wrote that “No Mans Land was lit up like a Church from the Artillery from both sides.”
Great-grandpa King was the leader of an automatic rifle team with two other men stationed alongside him. He wrote that he “was in the entrance to the Dugout looking out. I didn’t want no Bosch [Germans] slippin’ up on me.”
“A shell came along filling my mouth and Eyes full of dirt but did not hurt me,” he wrote, but it injured both of his pals. They were taken to a field hospital, leaving my great-grandpa there with the machine gun and ammunition. He wrote that Germans “were coming over thick.” After lobbing grenades and firing his machine gun at advancing Germans the firefight seemed close to an end on July 16, 1918.
“We held our ground but lost lots of men,” he wrote.
King wrote that he was going for more ammo around 2 p.m. that day when “I heard a big shell coming. I knew it was going to hit close. I threw up my arm to save my face.”
The shell exploded. Shrapnel struck a corporal in the left arm. Another man named Lieutenant Wheeler took shrapnel in the top of his head “and cut one hand off and set him afire.” My great-grandfather took a piece of shrapnel in his right lung, along with a small shard in his arm. He also suffered a few broken ribs.
He wrote that he and the corporal took Lt. Wheeler to the nurse aide station. Then he walked 3 kilometers to get an ambulance, and while under fire from German artillery, the ambulance eventually arrived at a makeshift hospital comprised of “a bunch of beg tents along a Railroad Track.” While he sat in a tent, “General Monaher” visited his tent and asked what outfit he belonged to. King wrote that, when he told him, the general said “that is a dirty outfit” as they “never took a Prisoner” during the battle.
After receiving “a couple of shots of something” from a doctor, my great-grandpa survived another round of German artillery blasts and machine gun fire while resting in the tent hospital. The next day he and the other patients were taken to a “Portable Frame Hospital,” where he stayed “till I got kinda used to carrying that slug around in my side.” He was then transferred to Vichy, France, to a hospital “so full of Patients you could hardly get through it.”
“There I was operated on after I had carried that piece of scrap iron about two and a half months,” he wrote.
King wrote that he kept the piece of shrapnel that was lodged in his lung. After he was sewed up, he was sent to Ambors, France, “to a Rest Camp where I was when the war was over.”
The letter ends with: “Every word of this story is true and written by me.”
No wonder he never told my grandmother about his time in the war, however I’m glad he wrote about his experiences and that the letter was discovered this year. I wanted to honor the memory of a man I never got the chance to meet by sharing his story – or at least part of it. It saddens me deeply to think of the painful memories he likely lived with after he returned home to Kansas.
The poet Robert Binyon wrote “For the Fallen” just after the Germans’ retreat from the Champaign Marne. Four lines in the fourth stanza of his poem, known as the ‘Ode of Remembrance,’ come to mind:
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old.
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun, and in the morning,
We will remember them.