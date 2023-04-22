twistex memorial aj dome

A memorial near El Reno, Okla., honors the fallen TWISTEX storm chasing team. 

 Photo courtesy AJ Dome

I recently paid my respects to three men I never got the chance to meet.

Nearly 10 years ago, in May 2013, I was living with my parents in Colorado as a college dropout. I had maybe two or three cents to rub together, so I wasn’t able to partake in my favorite asphalt-roaming hobby.

Tags

Recommended for you