I recently paid my respects to three men I never got the chance to meet.
Nearly 10 years ago, in May 2013, I was living with my parents in Colorado as a college dropout. I had maybe two or three cents to rub together, so I wasn’t able to partake in my favorite asphalt-roaming hobby.
At that time, storm chasing was the thing I most wanted to do. College bored me. I wanted a life that was the opposite of sitting in classrooms listening to tenured professors eschewing innocuous facts. I wanted to drive around the country and make money selling imagery of wild nature.
Getting started on that path, however, required some startup cash I didn’t have, so for much of 2013 I was grounded. It meant I missed the biggest show from Mother Nature that year, on May 31, near the small historic town of El Reno.
Last week I drove through El Reno, just west of the ever-expanding Oklahoma City metro, and admired the surviving brick and stonework buildings downtown. I was traveling with my longtime chase partner, Mira, and my younger sister, Melinda. We were on the road for what I’ll call a storm chaser’s pilgrimage.
Just south and east of El Reno, near the intersection of two gravel roads connecting two open fields, is a stone and granite memorial. When we visited, it was dotted with coins, small toys and other memorabilia left behind by others who’d come to pay their respects. The memorial features three names, three photos, and three brief stories of lives taken far too early by a terrifying wind.
I never got to meet Tim Samaras, his son Paul Samaras, or their friend Carl Young. My chase partner Mira met Tim Samaras at a weather convention prior to 2013. She remembers him being a humble and kind person who enjoyed discussing and exploring the science behind severe weather.
In 2006, respected and experienced atmospheric scientist Tim Samaras was part of two research groups that merged to form one organization called TWISTEX. Carl Young as a meteorologist and Paul Samaras as a videographer also comprised part of the mobile TWISTEX team, whose mission was to gather ground data from the storms most people try to avoid.
The trio’s excursion on May 31, 2013, would be their last.
Driving their small car on gravel roads near El Reno, the TWISTEX team attempted to escape the unfathomable — a record-setting 2.6-mile-wide tornado that was wrapped in rain and moving toward them at 55 miles per hour. This tornado, which was too massive to hold a shape, was made up of multiple sub-vortices, each as powerful as a conventional twister.
The ground speed of one such vortex, caught on camera by another chaser, was later determined to be a jaw-dropping 175 miles per hour.
The TWISTEX team likely had only seconds to react before they were struck. The monstrous tornado broadsided them with all its power, rolling the team’s car a half-mile into a field. Paul and Carl were thrown from the vehicle, but Tim remained buckled in the driver’s seat.
This marked the first time storm chasers had been killed by a tornado in the U.S., and their deaths still loom over the chasing community, reinforcing a reverence and respect for the storm.
Thank you, Tim, Paul, and Carl, for your work to make malevolent weather less mysterious.