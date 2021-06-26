Tomorrow is my 25th birthday. It’s not really much of a milestone, other than the fact that now I can rent a car, I suppose.
I’ve been reflecting on my 24th year of life lately. It was mostly an incredible year, highlighted by marrying my amazing husband. Of course, I can’t forget the coronavirus pandemic, but the silver lining in that is that I got to write about community players who are making a difference in Manhattan; I also was excited to receive the Moderna vaccine in the spring.
In my 24th year, I also experienced something that was heart-wrenching: a miscarriage.
Earlier this year I learned that I had experienced an early miscarriage, or a chemical pregnancy, which is an early pregnancy loss occurring after implantation.
I took one of those early-detection pregnancy tests. They claim to tell whether a person is pregnant even before a missed period. So I decided to take one, because I just had a feeling, or something in my intuition told me I should.
So I did. And two little pink lines popped up. I thought it was a fluke and bought test after test. And even more tests after that. They all were positive.
The next step was to get a blood test at the doctor’s office. Perhaps the most memorable part of this whole situation was my husband passed out while I was getting my blood drawn the first time. It wasn’t funny at the time, but we chuckle about that moment now.
Although my husband and I weren’t planning for children this early in our marriage, it was still a welcome surprise. We were extremely thrilled at the prospect of becoming parents and saw a new future ahead of us.
The phlebotomists were testing for human chorionic gonadotropin, or hCG, which is the hormone that indicates pregnancy. But the hCG level after that first blood test dropped lower and lower.
However, the hormone didn’t drop to negative levels immediately as it should have, resulting in blood test after blood test. I experienced jab after jab as phlebotomists took my blood twice weekly. Every time I went in for a test, I had a sinking feeling. By the second or third, I felt like I wasn’t pregnant, but the levels wouldn’t go down. My body was just being stubborn.
Eventually, we found out the pregnancy wasn’t viable.
I had never even heard of this phenomenon, but it happens; people sometimes don’t even realize they’ve experienced a chemical pregnancy because it occurs in the first few weeks. Typically, people experience menstrual cycle-like bleeding that indicates the loss, but usually they believe it’s their period, I’ve learned in my research.
To others, it might have been a bunch of cells that I lost. But, to me, that was my baby. Our baby, my and Aaron’s baby, due on Dec. 7, 2021. My baby and I bonded. It’s something I can’t really explain in words, but I felt a strong, undeniable connection with our baby. Just because I never saw our baby on a sonogram or feel it kick does not mean we didn’t have a special connection.
I won’t lie, seeing the pregnancy announcements popping up from mothers due in December stings a little bit. I wish I was a part of that too, but I am happy for the people with babies on the way.
I’m not writing this column for sympathy. I’m writing it because I’m sure there are other people like me who have experienced something like this. Going through this, I didn’t find a lot of answers. Sure, I know you’re not supposed to Google things, but who doesn’t?
It’s not a fun situation and puts a person through a roller coaster of emotions. I was seeking any answers I could find. And, as I wrote in column about my experience with the bacterial infection c. Diff. last year, I want to be a support system to people in similar situations.
At first, I was elated to think I was on the road to motherhood, and then it was soul-crushing to learn that the opposite was happening. I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason; it’s not time for us to have a baby, so we will go on with our lives as such.
Opening up about this was difficult, and I wasn’t even sure if I should write this column, but writing is my way of healing. I thought maybe this column could help someone else heal and help myself find peace, perhaps.
I am thankful for the support I have received from others during this time, especially my husband, as leaning on my confidantes has helped me find comfort. I feel like with time, peace can come after tragic moments in life.