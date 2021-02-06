I am an unintentional minimalist.
My move into a cozy yet affordable room in a house in central Manhattan was not marked with the usual trailer-load of stuff being strategically parked for optimal unloading, but rather a more unobtrusive Buick-load of essentials shuffled through the back door in less than 30 minutes.
My parents later brought me a small dresser and my retro swivel chair — a faux leather recliner acquired many moons ago at a consignment store in southern Colorado.
It has been reupholstered once and shoved through the doorways of several apartments and houses, one of the few pieces of furniture I’ve kept as I’ve moved around. Now it resides in the corner of my new room and essentially serves as my office space.
My morning commute has been boiled down to its simplest form. I wake up, roll out of bed at the same speed as molasses dripping, and hobble a couple of steps to my chair. Next, I power on my laptop and make sure the world is still spinning before going out in search of coffee. Living and working during a pandemic has changed my thinking on how I work best, and how I’ve adapted to the new status quo.
I used to think I did my best work while at the office, or that I enjoyed the daily drive to and from my workplace. As I have worn into this pandemic, I have had a shift in my philosophy: I work best wherever I am motivated and free from distraction. Right now, that place happens to be a corner bedroom with barren walls and sparse decoration. Maybe less clutter means a freer mind, or it’s a sign I’m trying to simplify my life in a complicated time.
Living within my means has always been a bit of a difficult task for me. In the past, I had a tendency to spend money before it had a chance to burn a hole in my pocket. Now that I’ve grown out of some cash-draining habits, the importance of maintaining an equilibrium is making itself abundantly clear. It’s about determining priorities, and in the past mine were focused on expendable things like alcoholic drinks and nerdy t-shirts. Now, the bigger picture is always in view.
Apple co-founder Steve Jobs famously had no furniture in his home and was photographed sitting on the hardwood floor with his computers. I’m not eccentric enough to consider going fully furniture-less, however there is a strange appeal in that level of simplicity. Maybe the typical chairs and couches did not appeal to Jobs, and his mind needed a clear physical space in order to relax. Perhaps my desire for material items has evolved into a want to take care of the things I already have, instead of constantly trying to acquire new things and worry about proper upkeep.
My mother would probably say I’m just learning how to be frugal. That may be true, but I’d say it’s more like I’m tired of feeling weighed down by accumulated stuff. As much as I love antique shopping, it’s nice to not be carting around a bunch of decorative knick-knacks. It’s liberating to not need a large box truck to move into a new place.
On second thought, there is some method to my madness, after all.