Piles of paper are taking over my house.
It’s been a problem for a while. You know, even in this digital age, you end up with lots of extra mail and documents. It can be hard to keep up.
But since my kids have come into the picture, holy cow. I’m drowning in paper.
My little boys would come home from daycare with all manner of handprints and footprints stamped on construction paper and made into other shapes.
You know, babies and toddlers can’t do much in the way of painting at first, so that’s what they send home.
You’d be amazed what you can make with a handprint as a starting point. Flowers for Mother’s Day, a rocket ship, a fire truck, a turkey. And out of feet, you can make butterflies, a snowman, a ghost. It doesn’t really have to make sense. It doesn’t even have to resemble the object that inspired it; the daycare leaders will add in some details with marker to bridge the gap.
Anyway, I’m thankful for each one of those pictures with a chubby little print to mark a moment in time — but how am I supposed to throw those things away?
Now that my 5-year-old is in kindergarten, the influx of paper has at least doubled. We’re unloading the backpack each afternoon, and in addition to inexplicable pebbles and a Hot Wheels car or two that he brought from home, I usually find half a dozen worksheets and drawings.
I love to see the things my son draws and the weird sentences he’s starting to write. I love seeing the increasingly detailed drawings. After we went to the Renaissance Festival recently, and watched a staged joust, he drew a knight on a horse with a sword.
“What’s that lump on the ground?”
“That was his opponent.”
“Oh, now I see the X’s for eyes…”
“And there’s some blood!”
I’m expecting a phone call from the teacher any day.
He’s also been really into drawing football players, naturally, and Willie the Wildcat. (He favors the vintage-style Willie, but with sharp teeth.) And a recurring motif in his drawings is American flags. Lots and lots of American flags.
He writes funny sentences that start from left to right and then snake around the edges of a drawing, letters crowding in however they fit. I love seeing him learn to write. He’s made a lot of progress just since August!
But.
We have papers hanging on the fridge, stacked atop the fridge, on an entry table, on the coffee table, and even a few taped haphazardly to the wall (without permission). They’re taking over, despite the existence of a few neatly labeled folders that were supposed to solve the problem.
Maybe we need a file cabinet? A rolltop desk so I can stack papers in it and close the top to hide the mess? A whole closet?
We’re approaching hoarder territory, so I’ll have to figure out a better system soon.
Some people have suggested taking digital pictures of the pictures, possibly making a book out of them. That’s a great idea, but I still want the originals — at least some of them.
These sheets are an annoyance, for sure, but they’re also the paper trail of my kids’ development, a physical record of how they feel, what they love, and the ways they’re learning and growing year to year. That seems like something worth hanging onto.