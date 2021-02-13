Anxiety is not easy to talk about. But, for me, I find relief in writing about this challenge through journaling and simply jotting down my thoughts in my phone notes.
I have been thinking about writing a column on this topic for awhile. But when I put fingers to keyboard, I felt that very feeling I struggle with daily: anxiety.
Questions like “What if people thought I was weird writing about my experiences with anxiety?” “What will they think of this column?” “Is it embarrassing to talk about this openly?” churned through my head.
Ultimately, with the mental health crisis that has arisen along with the coronavirus pandemic, I thought I may write about my experience dealing with this in hopes that I may be able to help someone overcome some of the worrying they face. (I am not a health professional, so please reach out to your doctor for medical advice.)
So I want to talk about it, because it shouldn’t be secret.
I want to share my story.
You know that feeling you get when you’re about to perform on stage? Those butterflies in your tummy? You may feel sweaty or a little shaky. You may even feel so nervous you throw up.
I remember experiencing these feelings the first day of one of my internships I had while in college. I was SO nervous. So nervous, that yes, indeed, I threw up.
I woke up the next day. Felt the same thing. And then it happened over and over again. For months. (As a female, you may say, well, she might be pregnant. But, no, that was not the case.)
I thought I had a better handle on my anxiety in my adulthood at that time, but obviously I didn’t. I had overcome a digestive disease called C. Diff, which you may have read about in a past column I wrote, but this unshakeable uneasiness and anxiety began to creep up and cause significant side effects.
I knew something was wrong. I’ve dealt with anxiety since I was a child, but it had never gotten this bad or out of control.
I had talked to a therapist in the past while sorting through my parents’ divorce as well as to address my general anxiety, so I thought it would be a good idea to enlist another one in 2019. Luckily, I found a great therapist and continue to talk to them today.
When I first spoke to my therapist, I felt embarrassed to say that I threw up when I felt anxious. The only person who knew I was going through this was my husband. He helped me with breathing exercises and focusing on other things that would distract my mind, but I was still struggling privately.
It began to evolve into a thing where if I felt one bit of anxiety, I would be sick. Didn’t matter if it was large or tiny thing, it happened. It could happen multiple times a day; I couldn’t control it. It began to affect my daily life, similar to when I had C. Diff.
After finally opening up to my therapist about what I was experiencing daily, my therapist suggested I visit with my doctor. This certainly was not normal to throw up in every instance of worrying. Was it repeated panic attacks and this was just a side effect? We didn’t know. All I know was there was a difference between having like a stomach bug or the flu and this type of anxiety and vomiting I was experiencing.
Ultimately, just like how I had constant diarrhea with C. Diff., this side effect was so hard to deal with. I felt sick and sometimes it was hard to eat. When I opened up to a few people, the first question I got asked was if I was pregnant. This, again, was one of the reasons why I have kept it silent just because throwing up from anxiety is not very common, and I didn’t want people to think oddly of me.
I visited my doctor and she was able to prescribe me medicine to help overcome the vomiting and heightened anxiety. For the most part, it has worked over the last two years; although, I still deal with a few occasions where I just can’t shake the anxiety and find myself sick again. In the years since I’ve dealt with this, I have visited my doctor to go over how I have been doing and also adjust my medications to reduce the vomiting. During the pandemic, my anxiety has gotten worse at times, but I am feeling in better spirits as I write this. I try to improve and work on it every day.
As a woman, journalist, daughter, wife, friend, sister and cat lady, I have my weaknesses. One of mine is my extreme anxiety I deal with on a daily basis, but I am not afraid to admit it now. Sometimes I throw up. Sometimes I feel like I am tiny as a rock and cannot do anything. As someone who also deals with depression, sometimes I feel worthless.
But, every day, I get up and I try to do my very best. I remind myself I am capable of anything, and you are, too.
Don’t let anxiety get the best of you. Talk to your friends and family about your and their mental health. Check in on your loved ones. It is so important right now. You never know what a person is going through behind closed doors.