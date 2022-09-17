I don’t really care about the U.K. monarchy or the royal family, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t affect my life at all, but here I am, writing about it anyway.
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week was marked by everyone from Sirs Elton John and Paul McCartney, both knighted by Her Majesty, to corporate entities like Domino’s UK, which expressed its sympathy via Twitter. Did the Queen enjoy a large pepperoni pizza from time to time? Doubtful, but thanks for the message, I guess.
Her death was also marked by numerous American celebrities, including retired baseball player Reggie Jackson. The former No. 44, who played for the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, tweeted Sep. 8, “Now we all know I was innocent! Amen! RIP Queen E!”
Hang on, I’ll explain. After he retired as a professional baseball player, Jackson appeared in a little comedy movie in 1988 called “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” He played a California Angels outfielder (which he had been from 1982 to 1986) who was “programmed” through hypnosis to assassinate the Queen.
If you haven’t seen the film, I’d recommend it, but shut the analytical side of your brain completely off for it. It’s unflinchingly slapstick comedy, and the inclusion of Reggie Jackson basically playing a brainwashed version of himself is a fun addition.
The loose plot of the film revolves around Queen Elizabeth II visiting Los Angeles and attending a California Angels/Seattle Mariners game (complete with a perfectly wacky first pitch). The whole final act at the ball game is hilarious and cringey in a way only actors Leslie Nielsen and Ricardo Montalban could pull off, but Jackson’s role cannot be understated.
It’s always fun seeing a non-actor acting, especially when it’s a famous baseball player pretending to be a mind-controlled gunman. It’s also fun seeing him recall that moment on social media. His tweet has been liked more than 58,000 times, so at least some people understand the reference. I had a good laugh when I scrolled past it.
Ultimately, Jackson’s cameo is short-lived, as his assassination attempt is thwarted by an accidentally well-placed knockout dart from the horrendously unaware Lt. Frank Drebin. Then Leslie Nielsen as Drebin says a few dumb lines of dialogue and the movie is over. Former athlete and prison resident O.J. Simpson also appears in the “Naked Gun” films as Detective Nordberg, and he shows up at the end after being comically injured for most of the flick.
I wonder if Queen Elizabeth II ever watched any content that featured her likeness; her opinions on such things were not shared publicly. It’s kind of hard to ignore, because her likeness is everywhere, thoroughly embedded in global popular culture as a symbol of quiet power and British resolve. The day she died I wrote in my daily poem that it was odd to see headlines about her passing, as if a few more rotations around the sun were expected of her.
Now we get to see England’s old royal traditions play out in real-time to a worldwide audience. The monarchy lives on through King Charles III and all the princes and duchesses, which to this reacclimated Manhattanite is too stuffy a topic to care much about. It’s just ceremonial, and like many I question its place in modern society.
A leader — especially a female leader — in power for 70 years is highly remarkable, but I think the monarchy is always worth making fun of.