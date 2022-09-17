I don’t really care about the U.K. monarchy or the royal family, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t affect my life at all, but here I am, writing about it anyway.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week was marked by everyone from Sirs Elton John and Paul McCartney, both knighted by Her Majesty, to corporate entities like Domino’s UK, which expressed its sympathy via Twitter. Did the Queen enjoy a large pepperoni pizza from time to time? Doubtful, but thanks for the message, I guess.

Tags

Recommended for you