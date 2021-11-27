Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday.
There are a few reasons why, food and family being the two main ones, but a third reason I love Thanksgiving is for a song.
Yes, Christmas and the other major holidays all have their own celebratory music, but Thanksgiving is the only holiday that I reckon has its own folk tune that’s actually a sort-of protest song.
On a side note: I don’t care much for playing Christmas music before Thanksgiving. But that’s for another column.
The song I’m referring to is “Alice’s Restaurant” by Arlo Guthrie. Released in 1967, the 18-minute-long talking blues ballad is a combination of humorous tale and political commentary. For those who haven’t heard it before, it’s basically a story told with musical accompaniment (Guthrie lightly plucking away at his acoustic guitar) and plenty of exaggeration, even though the yarn he spins is mostly true.
I first heard this song as a kid, but I can’t remember how old exactly. My dad introduced me to it, and ever since it’s been a tradition to play “Alice’s Restaurant” at some point on Thanksgiving Day. What strikes me still is the entertaining relevance of the song almost 60 years later.
Arlo Guthrie, son of American treasure Woody Guthrie, carries on his father’s legacy by protesting social injustice in his music. About halfway through the song, he introduces an entirely new but related tale about being rendered unfit for military service because of a criminal record consisting of one conviction for littering.
The story as a whole actually happened. Guthrie was arrested for littering in 1965 in his small hometown of Stockbridge, Massachusetts (which consisted of, as he says, “three stop signs, two police officers and one police car”) and was turned away from being drafted into the Vietnam War because of the lone littering conviction.
Some sections in the latter half of the song could be considered not family-friendly, but when I was younger, it made me laugh with how absurd Guthrie was being. Now, I realize and appreciate the point he was trying to make, plus the part of me that is skeptical of authority likes his brand of smart aleck.
I was surprised to learn that “Alice’s Restaurant” was Guthrie’s breakout hit. He wouldn’t have another hit song until his cover of “City of New Orleans” in 1972. In all, Guthrie has released 18 studio albums, “Alice’s Restaurant” being his first. He retired last year after suffering from a stroke, oddly enough, on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.
I still quote the song from time to time. I can relate to “sitting on the Group W bench” in terms of feeling like a societal weirdo. It’s a memorable feat in how Guthrie weaves a couple of seemingly inane stories into one longer commentary that’s very much a product of its time yet is still entertaining if nothing else for Guthrie’s wordplay and musicianship.
Stockbridge, Massachusetts, by the way, is home to the Norman Rockwell Museum. According to the museum website, the facility features 10 galleries and regularly rotating exhibits showcasing Rockwell’s paintings of Americana and civil rights scenes.
Maybe I can take my family to visit the museum some Thanksgiving Day. We’ll have at least one song for the road trip playlist.