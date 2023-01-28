After only six months, my time at The Mercury has come to an end. At the end of this week, I’ll be moving back to my hometown Overland Park, a suburb of Kansas City, to have a head start on my boyfriend and I’s move. He’ll be starting his new job in May.
When I first started, I didn’t know how long I would stay, but I did know I wasn’t planning on staying in Manhattan forever. My life has been in Manhattan since 2018 when I started going to K-State. I graduated with a journalism degree knowing I wanted to do something with content creation and social media management.
Unsure of what my first step was after graduation, I took a job at The Mercury. There were many times I didn’t think I was going to make it through the city commission meetings and long court hearings. While I didn’t understand many of the things talked about at first, after a lot of research, and patience, I started getting the hang of it.
My dad always told me that there comes a time in life when you have to make sacrifices in order to get where you want to be in life. I’m a family person, and this past holiday season was the first time I didn’t really get to spend it with them. Thanksgiving was a struggle, but Christmas was a lot better, despite me going to KC four weekends in December. Now that hurt my wallet a lot. While being in Manhattan, I’ve missed out on the birth of my now almost 2-year-old litte sister and my almost 2-month-old nephew. I’m excited to move back and see both of them grow up.
Maybe it’s just me but staying in the same place I went to college makes me feel like I never left it. The only difference being, at least for me, that instead of having multiple classes, I have one long class and get paid for it.
I’m not the same person I was when I left Overland Park. I’ve grown in many ways both in my career and life. Going back to the place where I took my first steps and my first breath seems right for me. While I’m not planning to stay there my whole life either, I’m not sure where I’ll end up, but that’s alright for now.
I want to thank Ned, Megan and Bryan for taking me in and giving me my first job. My writing has improved so much since I got here. I also want to thank David Levy at KSU who helped me throughout my final year at K-State and supported me in whatever it was I needed post graduation. I lastly want to thank the people of Manhattan. Thank you guys for giving me the opportunity to tell your stories, even if I might have gotten annoying making sure I got all the answers I needed. Manhattan will always have a special place in my heart because of you all.