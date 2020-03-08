I may have a slight obsession with the TV show “The Bachelor”; I’m not afraid to admit that.
And this isn’t the first time I’ve shown my passion for it. In January, I wrote a feature story about former Bachelor and K-State alum Sean Lowe.
I wanted to revisit this topic because Monday and Tuesday will be the two-night finale for this season and Bachelor lead Peter Weber.
It has sure been a season of highs and lows for Pilot Pete. He’s faced harsh criticism both from his exes and the general public on the choices he made this season; I bet he is ready for his chapter as Bachelor to end.
It’s a little embarrassing the amount of time and energy I put into the franchise. I am not someone who simply turns on ABC on Mondays and watches the show; I definitely scour every inch of the internet to find out the latest news and gossip pertaining to the show.
I would say I have spent at least a total of 24 hours — one whole day — watching the show and other segments so far this season. That number will grow by six more hours with the finale being on two days this week. In my down time, I usually sift through the latest Bachelor news to catch up on what’s happening.
“The Bachelor” reminds me of home and my childhood because I used to watch and dissect it with my mom. Now, I still watch it, but with my fiancé. I usually cook a somewhat lavish meal every week for the occasion. (Last Monday, I made homemade German bierocks, which were a hit. I still need to decide what I’m cooking for Monday and Tuesday nights.)
This show is better than other reality television shows because of all the people involved. I am able to pick a few favorites and then watch the final four contestants try to win the lead’s heart every season as it progresses.
“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” allows viewers to connect with the contestants in a way that makes a person almost feel like they know them. That may seem strange, but it ups the entertainment factor for me personally while watching.
I think the producers create the show in a way that keeps people on the edge of their seats, which is why I recommend people watching the show. There are many cliffhangers, and the drama is always going on. It’s always exciting to watch the show.
Let me bring you up to speed on what’s happened so far this season.
Peter is down to his final two women: Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. Both are southern beauties. In the most recent finale promo, Peter said he could see both as his wife.
It’s certainly going to be a difficult decision for him.
However, viewers know that Madison is struggling with some of Peter’s decisions. She told him in a previous episode that if he was intimate with the other women, it would be difficult for her to move forward with him in a relationship.
Peter admitted to Madison that he had been intimate with other women during Fantasy Suite week, when couples are allowed to spend the night together. Although he did not elaborate much further, Madison, who said she is a virgin, seemed deeply hurt by this revelation.
This kind of drama is what draws me to the show.
I hope that Peter selects Hannah Ann. I believe that they are the better match. They love to travel and seem to want similar adventures and experiences in life.
I could see Madison and Peter working out also. But Madison, I think, needs someone more steadfast in his faith. She expressed that she wants a spiritual leader in her husband.
Peter said he admires Madison’s faith, but he said he is not as strong in his own faith as she is. I feel like that is something that Madison will not compromise on, and I am not sure if Peter can fill that role.
I can’t wait to see how this season unfolds on Monday and Tuesday. It should be an exciting finale, no matter what happens.