Dear Avery,
I’m writing this mere days away from your arrival into the world. You’re now whatever age you are when you’re reading this.
At the moment of this writing, we don’t know anything about each other, but I already love you.
In the future, we’ll know so much about each other, but for now, all I can do is wonder about how you’ll be as a person. How much will you take after your mother? How much will you take after me?
You’re our first child, and I can’t tell you how excited we were when we found out you were coming. The excitement has remained, but an undercurrent of other feelings — mainly anxiousness — also followed.
I know this is the most important role I’ll ever have, and admittedly at this point, I’m still a little nervous about whether I’ll be everything you need me to be. I know you’ll have a special bond with your mother, but I just want to make sure we have a special bond, too.
When I married your mother, we exchanged vows with each other to declare our intentions in front of our friends and family. It was an important way to show exactly how we planned to love each other.
I would like to do the same thing with you, even though at this particular point in the timeline, you can’t receive it in person.
But I do believe in the importance of putting things out there in the universe for the sake of accountability, so here are my paternal vows.
I vow to try. Try may seem pretty low stakes, but trying is probably the most important thing you can do. Whether I succeed in all of my parental endeavors or not, just know that I’ve never stopped trying to be the best father I can be. Thankfully, you won’t really remember the early years because I imagine I’ll make some first-time father mistakes.
I vow to be your co-biggest supporter along with your mother. In the future, you might ask yourself, “Did he really need to wear a shirt with my face and name on it?” The answer, of course, is yes. How else will people know that you’re my daughter? I needed to support you at that moment. In addition to the more showier moments of support, I also want to provide the little moments of encouragement when you need them the most.
I vow to understand. You’re starting from scratch in terms of your knowledge about everything. Unfortunately, that means you’re going to make some mistakes — big and small — throughout your journey in life. Even if some mistakes mean you’ll get in some trouble at home, I don’t want you to hesitate to come to me in those times.
I vow to love. I know that your mother and I will be the first example you see of love — both our love for each other and our love for you. I won’t lie. I’ll probably have some visions for you in the future. You may not go in the direction I pictured, but I want you to know that I love you for whoever you actually grow up to become.
I hope that whenever you’re reading this, you will agree that I’ve provided all of these things I said I would. If not, don’t be afraid to give me a gentle nudge in the right direction.
Love,
Daddy