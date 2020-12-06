We’ve all been there: lying in bed with no luck of falling asleep as the clock breezes toward the morning.
For me, it’s an unsettling feeling when I’m not able to sleep when I need to; it’s extremely frustrating.
It’s not a good way to end the night or start the next morning.
I still vividly remember the night before my first day of high school when I couldn’t fall asleep. I was very nervous and anxious as I was new to my school. Even though I had practice being the new student during my middle school years, it was scary being new, on top of being a freshman.
As an adult when I struggle to fall asleep, I think about this night sometimes. It’s ingrained in my brain. But since then, I’ve identified a few ways to easily fall asleep when it feels like it’s the most impossible thing to do. So, I thought I’d share my tried and true ways to fall asleep in hopes it may help readers.
Listen to ambient music
No matter if it’s classical music, ocean waves or white noise, listening to calming sounds is a great way to quiet the mind in order to sleep.
Turn these sounds on the phone, speaker or television. There are many different websites and music apps that offer this type of music. I personally prefer listening to the Deep Sleep and Stress Relief playlists on Spotify. Sometimes I just listen to nature sounds.
(If it’s already raining outside, that’s an added bonus from Mother Nature.)
Count sheep
OK, this is probably the way you were taught to fall asleep from nursery rhymes or something like that. But it works. It really, really works.
I’m a cat lady, so sometimes I count cats. (I try to envision the cats or sheep in my head as I’m counting them.) Count your favorite animal — anything works really. Better yet, if you have a pet to snuggle, this helps one fall asleep as well.
If your brain is going in circles, this is a good way to distract it and induce slumber. Before you know it, you’ll be awake in the morning and won’t remember which number you stopped counting at.
Purchase a weighted blanket
This is not an advertisement for a specific weighted blanket, but get one that is 10% of your body weight. I can tell you my weighted blanket has significantly decreased anxious feelings over the last year I’ve had it. It’s warm, cozy and mimics the feeling of a big hug.
Listen to sleep podcasts
Probably my favorite way to fall asleep is listening to a podcast created to make one sleepy.
My personal favorite podcasts, which I listen to on Spotify, are “Nothing Much Happens” by Kathryn Nicolai and “Meditation Minis” by Chel Hamilton.
Nicolai reads bedtime stories, twice through, that are entertaining yet allow the mind to float to slumber.
Hamilton leads people in a quiet meditation with ambient and nature sounds, often with breathing exercises.
You can’t go wrong with either of the podcasts — or any of these sleep practices — I promise.