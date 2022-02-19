I’m feeling pretty domesticated lately.
I’m not sure exactly when it hit me, but it was probably on a recent Wednesday.
Wednesday in my household is “Married at First Sight” night. For the uninitiated, it’s a Lifetime show where relationship experts pair singles who have never met to get married. The first time they meet each other is at the altar, and they get eight weeks to decide whether they want to stay married.
Recently, Wednesdays have become a bit of an event. I watch the show with my wife and my sister-in-law. We make our own charcuterie board with meat, cheese and crackers. We drink wine. We chat about the nonsense going on in the episode. We FaceTime my sister after the show to talk to her about it.
I didn’t used to live my life in this manner.
Back in my manly man days when I had a bachelor pad, my Wednesdays would’ve been watching sports, drinking beer and eating Totino’s party pizzas.
Not that I’m complaining. It’s a really fun night.
Let me tell you, if you weren’t applauding this past Wednesday when Chris told Alyssa he wanted a divorce, you have no soul. Alyssa never gave their marriage a chance, and I’m glad Chris didn’t give in to her lies about wanting to give it a try.
Caring about things like this is sort of a new experience for me.
I’ve never been a watcher of “The Bachelor.” I watched a ton of the VH1 celebreality dating shows — “Flavor of Love,” “I Love New York,” “Real Chance of Love,” etc. — but I watched those for the trainwrecks rather than a deep desire for the contestants to find love.
In retrospect, I should’ve seen this coming. I wanted to blame the pandemic, but apparently, this still started prior to that. It happened little by little.
First, there was “Married at First Sight.”
Then, there was “Love Is Blind.” In that show, singles engage in speed dating with the twist that they can’t see each other. They don’t see each other until they get engaged. Following a brief courtship, they hit the altar and decide whether they’ll say “I do” or “I don’t.”
Then, there was “Too Hot to Handle.” In that show, horny singles arrive on a island thinking they’ll have a sex-filled time, but instead it’s revealed that the show is about the opposite. In fact, they’re fined if they do any sort of hanky panky. This is a part of an ultimate goal of the group members bettering themselves and finding love instead of lust.
Maybe it’s because I’m married now, but I’m such a sucker for a good romantic story.
At one time, I wouldn’t have cared about any of that.
Now, my wife telling me this week that “Married at First Sight: New Orleans” alums Amani and Woody are pregnant gets me to do a very audible “Awwwww!” In my defense, they’re one of my favorite couples from the series.
On Valentine’s Day weekend, my wife and I started watching the second season of “Love Is Blind,” but we blew through the first episodes in a single night. So, we found our way to “Love is Blind Japan.” Same concept, different country, more subtitles.
With this weekend not being a weekend dedicated to love, maybe I’ll rekindle my manly roots this evening.
The NBA All-Star Game will be on Sunday. I’ll watch basketball stars like Giannis Antekounmpo, Steph Curry and LeBron James.
I hope LeBron’s wife, Savannah, will be there. They’re such a cute couple. Did you know they’re high school sweethearts? So adorable.