I have a new friend who must always show me his toy cars.
He’s obsessed with all wheeled machines, just like me, and he enjoys playing with his Hot Wheels in the bathtub, like I did as a kid. He also takes time to create little stories with his toys like I did growing up. He calls his playtime plot lines “episodes”; you can’t leave the house until he’s finished narrating one of his episodes for his own entertainment.
For full disclosure, he’s my partner’s 8-year-old son, nicknamed Oak.
Oak has autism, and he’s on the higher-functioning side of that spectrum. In some cases, he’s a perfectly average 8-year-old. He has boundless energy that gets exercised out through swimming, stick-and-ball sports and by jumping on his indoor trampoline.
He tells terrible “your mom” jokes, loves NASCAR and on sunny Sunday mornings he likes to eat breakfast next to the rhinoceros habitat at his local zoo.
He’s nostalgic about day-to-day items, like his iPad that’s wearing out, just because they’ve been part of his regular routine for so long. He enjoys walking in cemeteries, reading the names of people long gone, and feeling the blanket of quiet that can descend upon grave sites at dusk.
Oak is a history buff with a keen memory for dates. He can tell you when Richard Petty won all his NASCAR championships (but his favorite current driver is Kevin Harvick). He remembers seminal moments from his young life vividly and has a cinematic imagination that is fulfilled through his “episodes.”
Oak is not without his quirks, like any kid. His autism manifests itself in sensory issues, like sensitive hearing. Loud or sharp noises will trigger a panic response, depending on the severity of the sound. He’s afraid of storms, mostly because of thunder and lightning, and fireworks are a definite no-go.
For those situations, he’ll seek refuge in the bathtub, in warm water with noise-cancelling headphones on. That’s his place of zen. He’s also afraid of the dark — mostly of the power going out — so candles are a must-have while he’s in his calming place.
His interest in severe weather is warming, thanks to my influence. During one of my visits, Oak and I (mostly I) constructed a model tornado out of cotton wads, clear tape, a piece of cardboard and some of his toy cars. He also brought out a few green Army men to serve as stand-ins for him, his mother and myself in our little diorama. It was a cute learning experience for both of us.
Having worked as an education reporter for a few moons now, I can say my interactions with children are always surprising in the best way. Kids are insightful and wise without even trying to be. They have far healthier viewpoints on most social situations than adults do, and if they have a squabble with other kids, usually some time on the playground alleviates any negative feelings.
Oak is homeschooled, but he has plenty of opportunities to play and interact with other children, thanks to community open gym sessions, where elementary school-aged kids can run and jump and shout for 90 minutes in a supervised setting. Oak is charismatic and usually gets other kids to join in whatever he’s playing.
That typically involves a plastic baggie of toy cars, ready to race.