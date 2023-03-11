I have a new friend who must always show me his toy cars.

He’s obsessed with all wheeled machines, just like me, and he enjoys playing with his Hot Wheels in the bathtub, like I did as a kid. He also takes time to create little stories with his toys like I did growing up. He calls his playtime plot lines “episodes”; you can’t leave the house until he’s finished narrating one of his episodes for his own entertainment.

