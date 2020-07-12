“Sul sul!”
You’ve probably never read, seen or heard this language. If you have, you’ve definitely played the game it comes from. (I’m impressed.)
This is the language of the Sims: Simlish. The Sims is a life-simulation game where you control the life and world of a bunch of characters, called Sims.
I’ve played this game for as long as I can remember; my sister and I played it for hours when we were kids. We played the Sims, the first game of the franchise, created by Electronic Arts.
And still, at 24, I play it. It allows some creativity on my part. It’s one of my all-time favorite games to play.
I played Sims 2 many times, dabbled a bit in Sims 3 and Sims 4 is the version I currently play. The Sims 2, in my opinion, is the best version. It offers a wide scope of activities for the Sims and features within the game.
In fact, I love the Sims games so much that I dressed up as a Sim for Halloween last October.
I can’t play the Sims 2 anymore because it is not compatible with my current laptop, but the Sims 4 can run on it.
All the games offer the option of either using a premade home or starting one from scratch. Although the life simulation part of the game is great, my favorite part is being an interior designer, creating fancy homes for my Sims to live in.
There are endless options a person can take in designing a house, apartment or community lot. I’ve created rustic cabins, modern mansions, tiny homes and trailers. It’s fun to decorate every room in a space after working on it from the ground up.
The graphics in the Sims games, all of them, are sharp and life-like. It is pretty shocking how close a Sim house can look to a house or property in real life.
People also can create their own Sims with clothes, makeup and hairstyles. People can change their appearances and assign characteristics and traits to each Sim. It really allows people to make the Sim one-of-a-kind. You can name the Sim and with the pet expansion pack, add cats or dogs, too.
The life simulation part is interesting. Having your Sim get a job, form relationships and do basic activities such as eating and sleeping seems easy, but the Sims do have minds of their own. Sims also have needs that need to be met.
The Sims may ignore doing these tasks or may need to fulfill another need immediately, such as using the bathroom. If not, they’ll face embarrassment, such as falling on the ground when too exhausted to get to bed.
Sims have feelings, too. They can feel happiness, excitement, sadness, loneliness and a plethora of other emotions.
Expansion packs make the game even better, giving more themes in the game such as higher education, camping and eating at restaurants. It costs extra money, but these expansion packs are worth it with adding bonus activities and new worlds for the Sims to explore.
It also brings about fond memories when I get on to play the Sims. Playing the game with my sister brought us closer together. We still play together sometimes when we are in the same place. I have several friends who play the game with me, so it’s a hobby and shared interest of ours.
The Sims is an entertaining and thought-provoking game for any age group. From designing properties to creating characters, the Sims has a plethora of options to get creative in the game. I encourage anyone who loves interior design or life-simulation games to play the Sims.