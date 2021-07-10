I’m pretty proud of me.
It’s already been a full year and a month since I quit alcohol forever — a decision I wrote about for my first “Off the Beat” column in The Mercury. In that time since quitting, things have improved, from personal relationships to my physical health and mental wellbeing.
I’ve noticed some interesting side effects since ceasing my boozy habit. I sleep better at night, with much less tossing and turning. I still require a fan blowing and some sort of calm music or thunderstorm sounds in the background, but sleep comes easier and deeper now. My dreams are more vivid, too, which is a comfort as they are often a source of creative inspiration.
Caffeine is more effective, and I’m finding that I require less of it to function than I used to. I guess that would be the only other addiction I have yet to kick, and frankly, I’m not sure I want to. I wholly support all things coffee; my appreciation for black coffee came from my high school newspaper advisor. Before then, I would load my coffees with a ton of cream and sugar to mask the actual arabica flavor. Now I have one cup of dark coffee in the morning, and that takes care of me for most of a day. If I have a soda later, I definitely feel a more potent sugar buzz.
I’ve always loved soda. I grew up with Diet Pepsi in the house (now I can’t stand it), and these days Coca-Cola satisfies most of my cravings for sugar. I know it’s bad for me, but I’m a creature of habit, and soda pop is a tough one to break. My sweet tooth has returned with a vengeance since I quit alcohol, and soda has filled that gap to a degree.
I’m well aware of how bad it is for me. My cousin, who was a science teacher for many years, once conducted an experiment with her students where she placed a tooth tied to a string in a beaker of Coca-Cola. Her students would then track how many days it took for the tooth to fully dissolve. I believe it disappeared completely within three weeks. I’ve also seen Coca-Cola used as a solvent to clean acid off car batteries.
I won’t be able to stop drinking pop cold turkey, but thankfully there are healthier alternatives like flavored carbonated water. I’m also a big fan of tea, and I’ve been making my own sweet tea at home, but that doesn’t really solve the issue of sugar and caffeine, it just changes the source.
I have to remind myself, “One thing at a time.” I don’t have to quit drinking soda right now, or tomorrow, or even next month. I would like to wean myself off it eventually, and that starts with choosing healthier habits over ones that are engrained into my being.
All in all, I’m doing well in my sobriety. I don’t have cravings for alcohol anymore. I can hang out with people who are drinking and not desire a drink myself. I pass by liquor stores with nary a glance. It feels good to not be weighed down by that kind of addiction.
With that in mind, I’m pretty proud of me.