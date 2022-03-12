I can already hear the theme songs playing in my head. Cue the CBS March Madness theme song. Cue the “Augusta” theme song. Call Jim Nantz.
Get ready for 64 teams to hit the hardwood, watch the biggest golf tournament of the year at the most beautiful and recognizable golf course in the country and watch the greatest two minutes in sports because it’s spring.
It is my favorite time of the year, sports-wise. The sporting events I love most span over the next few months. We have March Madness, The Masters, The Kentucky Derby, the PGA Championships and baseball is gearing up to start after Major League Baseball ended its lockout (Go Cubs Go!).
Simply put, all of these events will take a lot of my attention in the coming weekends, beginning with March Madness. My fondest memories for March Madness are watching the Wichita State Shockers make their Final Four run in 2013 and then K-State, beating Kentucky to go to the Elite Eight in 2018. Only one of my three teams will probably get to dance this year, that being the Auburn Tigers. K-State and Wichita State had to win their conference tournaments to make the NCAA tournament.
During my college days, while I was living with six or seven of my closest friends, after spring break, we would gather in the living room with two or three TVs, spending our afternoons and evenings watching as many games as we could.
After March Madness, I hope to drive home, go to my uncle’s house on Saturday or Sunday of Masters weekend and watch with my family. The Masters is one of the most peaceful weekends of the year, especially if we have sunny weather, a smoker or grill going, and a cold beer in my hand. There’s a thrill in not knowing if someone will play the best round of their life on Sunday or have a meltdown and give the green jacket away. I would love to see Jordan Spieth put the jacket on again.
Then in May, 2-year-old horses will race for two minutes, and a lot of people will hear the calling of “And they’re into the stretch” by Larry Cullmus, and a lot of people will make and lose money as they watch horses race at Churchill Downs. I’ve been lucky enough to watch two Triple Crown winners in my lifetime, and I guess that keeps me coming back year after year.
This time of year is when my dad and I bond most. He taught me how to play basketball and forced me to spend a summer at junior golf lessons when I was young.
Reflecting on that, I am grateful he handed me a basketball and forced me to golf. Because those two sports are the things we bond most over. I can’t count the number of basketball games we’ve gone to together.
It seems like every time I drive back to Wichita, we go and play golf. Even though we are there for sports, it’s a time for us to slow down and connect. Because a phone call to talk about sports or life never does it justice.