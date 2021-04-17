A curling iron.
You use it to style your hair to achieve bouncy curls, loose waves, or even those tight ringlets your mom made you wear on elementary school picture day. (I wasn’t a fan of those.)
It’s a simple object, but my Conair 1.5 inch curling iron from who knows what year is one of my most prized possessions.
Readers, I’m sure you all have family heirlooms you cherish; mine is just a little different, what with it being a curling iron. This little tool belonged to my Grandma DeAna Webster.
Simply put, my grandma was my best friend. Losing her in 2014 was tragic for me. I felt like a piece of me also died when she passed. We had an unmatched bond that I’ve never experienced with anyone else in my life.
I miss her so much it pains me. Her laugh was infectious, and she just had a way with people that made you feel comfortable and warm.
When someone asks me if I had one wish from a genie in a bottle, I always say I wish my husband, Aaron, could have met my grandma. I wish I could have seen their interactions, and I just know she would have loved Aaron. Unfortunately, Aaron wasn’t able to ever come visit her in Utah, where she lived, with me before she died.
When Aaron and I got married last August, I thought I lost the curling iron. I took it with me to style my hair during our honeymoon in Colorado. When we came home to Manhattan, it was gone from my luggage. I was upset.
This was my grandma’s. Aside from some pictures, crocheted pieces, her yellow graduation dress, a Kimono my father gave her from his South Korean Mormon mission during the 1980s, that’s all I really had to remember her. I didn’t want to lose anything tied to her.
A few months passed. It appeared in my bathroom. I was so happy and relieved! I guess I never took it on my honeymoon as I originally thought.
Every time I use that curler, I think of my grandma. Is it a little weird that I use her curling iron? Maybe, to some people. But, to me, it’s not. And I don’t care if it’s strange. It’s special to me. It’s something she used on her beautiful hair that I can use and keep forever. Even when it breaks, I will keep it.
My grandma was a devout Mormon, or member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I’m not. I felt like I was the outsider in my family as a child as my dad’s side of the family practices the religion, but she never made me feel like that. She accepted me for who I was growing up and never made me feel any pressure to convert.
When I visited her in Utah, we shopped, we ate lunch, we took the train in Salt Lake City. Those memories mean so much to me.
Although geography divided us, I called her weekly and we emailed. We watched the same shows, like “Jon and Kate Plus Eight.” We bonded over our favorite Ramen flavors that we tried at home and loved talking about the news. She and I were both newspaper buffs; she’s one of the reasons why I found an interest in the newspaper industry.
When I was in college, I worked at the newspaper she diligently read every day, the Deseret News in Salt Lake City. I felt her presence the entire time I worked there, and I devoted my internship to her memory. As the arts and entertainment intern, I wrote about book clubs, which felt so right with me as my grandma was an avid reader when she was alive.
I love my grandma fiercely. And, she loved me too. Before she passed, she told my dad I was her favorite grandchild, which he later relayed to me. I don’t take that lightly; knowing she said that before she died makes me so happy and lucky. She was my favorite person. She just understood me and I understood her.
I try to live my life in a way that makes my grandma proud. She left such a positive and lasting impression on my life. There’s not a day that I don’t think of her; her smile, her devotion to her family and religion, her pink clothes and her signature Bath and Body Works-eucalyptus scent. This loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, dog owner and teacher is someone I am so lucky I had the opportunity to know and continue to be her granddaughter.
And, I swear, anytime I use her curling iron, I always have the best hair days.