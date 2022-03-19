Spring arrived with a roar.
While the last vestiges of winter were dissipating in Kansas, violent weather struck other portions of the Midwest. On March 5, a destructive EF-4 tornado touched down in central Iowa just south of Des Moines. Sadly, it killed seven people, including two children.
Meteorologists later determined the tornado — one of several seen in Iowa that day — was on the ground for more than 90 minutes and approximately 70 miles, at a forward speed of about 45 miles per hour. The tornado’s path measured up to 800 yards wide at some points. Videos on YouTube of the tornado from various storm chasers’ perspectives show what’s called multiple vortices in action.
Without getting too nerdy, a multi-vortex tornado looks like a creepy carousel of funnels that can merge into one massive wedge shape. The Iowa twister on March 5 clearly showed dangling rope funnels rotating within a much broader circulation that was well-documented by chasers. Scientists later determined through damage surveys and radar indicators that the tornado produced winds around 170 miles per hour, firmly placing it as an EF-4.
I’ve mentioned this in another column, but the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale is what’s used to rank a tornado’s strength based on damage. It’s named for the father of tornado studies, Dr. Ted Fujita. Honestly, the EF scale doesn’t tell us a whole lot, besides what was wrecked. Radar advancements and other scientific data-collecting efforts have shown in recent years that tornado-force winds can occur well beyond the range of a visible funnel. Chaser footage confirms this, and with a camera phone in everyone’s pocket, we’re realizing through massive amounts of imagery that tornadoes are even more deceptive than previously thought.
Chaser footage also confirms that not every storm observer has safety in mind. One chaser posted a video to YouTube of his encounter with the massive tornado. His footage clearly shows him driving around two pickup trucks parked in the middle of a residential street, blocking it. Then he speeds down the road to catch the tornado as its multiple vortices dance in a circle. When he reaches a T-junction, the chaser blows through the stop sign at the intersection and hits his brakes at a muddy exit on the opposite side of the road — all with a dangerous tornado in close proximity.
As expected, that person is being lambasted by the storm chasing community. There’s no official storm chasing guild to answer to, no governing rules or bi-laws to follow (except traffic laws). Just a group of thousands across the U.S. who will denounce any chaser who does stupid stuff. This is referred to among some circles as “yahoo behavior,” and I don’t stand for it.
I’ve written about my love of storm chasing before. It’s a hobby born from natural curiosity — the addictive rush of seeing nature in action is a bonus. I’m planning on hitting the road more this year, in search of malevolent water vapor. Public safety is always the number one priority when chasing storms or observing the aftermath. The worst thing you can do when assisting storm victims is become a casualty yourself. I’m going to be adding a few items to my chasing kit this season, like safety glasses, work gloves and heavy-duty boots, just in case.
Additionally, I’m going into this storm season with a refreshed knowledge of severe weather structure and tornado-related hazards. I encourage folks to take some time to review their severe weather safety plans and to practice them. If you don’t have a plan, now is a great time to craft one.
Spring is roaring. Let’s be ready.