When this column goes live on the Mercury website, I should be sitting in a theater in my hometown with two old friends watching “In the Heights.”
In some ways, many themes of “In the Heights” are extremely relevant to the world we are living in right now. The film, based on the stage musical with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” and script by Quiara Hudes, tells the story of a few days in the New York neighborhood Washington Heights. Its displays of family, community, and loss feel timely as we start to re-enter normal life.
The film’s scheduled release was June 2020 and was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. My best friend listened to the original Broadway cast recording a lot when we were in high school, but I don’t remember actually listening to it at that time. When I first heard “Hamilton,” I sought it out and got into it. When the first trailer for the film was released more than a year ago, my friend and I started making plans to see it together.
And then COVID-19 hit.
Initially, I didn’t expect to get my COVID vaccine shot until at least this summer. As it worked out, I ended up getting my second shot on April 15. I soon remembered that my friend also received her second shot by that point, so we could possibly resume our plans.
I’ve seen her only once since the pandemic began, and I’ve been looking forward to getting a chance to reconnect. Recently many people have been seeing family and friends for the first time in a long time, so the emotions of the character of Nina as she returns from college in California and reunites with family are certainly relatable right now.
The neighborhood also experiences loss over the course of the story, a reminder of the losses the world has suffered during the pandemic. The characters’ grief somewhat mirrors the grief many communities around the world have dealt with.
But first and foremost, “In the Heights” is a story about community. Miranda grew up in Washington Heights and envisioned a show about the people he grew up with. In watching early-released clips, that sense of community really shines. The clips show groups dancing together, singing together, playing basketball, swimming and generally socializing with their neighbors.
Obviously there have been fewer of these activities over the last year and a half. Even the fact that I am seeing this movie in a theater would have been unusual only months ago.
It will be so heartwarming to spend time with my friends for the first time in a long time, watching people on screen also spending time with loved ones.
Besides, several of the dance numbers are just big parties, and who couldn’t use a (vaccinated or physically distanced) party right now?