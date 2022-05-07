First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the puppy in the puppy carriage.
I’m not sure if that’s exactly how the saying goes, but I’m now a dog parent.
Her name is CoCo. She’s 8 months old. She’s a black lab mix. Most importantly, she’s a good girl. Yes she is. Yes she is.
I’ve been a dog sibling before, but being a dog parent is a big step. It’s such a big step that I admittedly dragged my feet on getting a dog.
My wife had been wanting a dog for quite some time. In 2020, we got married, but we still had apartments in two very separate locations. I figured it didn’t make much sense to get a dog before we had one home together.
In 2021 … Well, I’m not sure what happened. It was kind of a blur. It was a pandemic going on *aggressively shrugs shoulders*.
Then, 2022 came around. In January, my wife looked at me with her loving eyes, and she told me very sweetly, yet firmly that she had been patient enough. She was right.
We agreed to get a dog in the spring when the weather would be nicer. In fact, I found on the internet that many dog owners deemed spring and summer as the ideal seasons for getting a dog. The warmer weather is more ideal for potty training, initial bonding and outdoor exploration.
Fast forward all the way to the end of the first month of 2022: We had CoCo. She was originally my sister-in-law’s dog, and we took ownership.
The initial days were cold and not just because of the weather. CoCo had a clear favorite, and it wasn’t me. It’s not that she didn’t like me. It’s just that my wife was the pack leader who worked from home and saw her all the time. I was just a guy who occasionally showed up.
The first time my wife left us alone, CoCo whined for many minutes, and it seemed like no amount of comforting or distractions from me could help.
But our bond has grown over these months, just like the rest of her skills. She’s a potty-trained, well mannered, friendly graduate of puppy school.
We’ve worked with her on many things.
Walking up the stairs? Nailed it.
Following commands like sit, down and stay? Crushed it.
Getting her to stop jumping on people? A work in progress. She gets excited to greet her friends.
The weirdest thing about having a dog is she has lots of friends at our apartment complex while I have none. Zero. I’m friendless.
Whenever we walk and encounter a new person, they ask for her name. Not my name. They ask for her age. Not my age. They ask for her breed. Not my breed.
Occasionally, we go to the dog park with other nameless dog parents and the nameful dogs.
I don’t feel like a great dog parent sometimes — mainly because I never remember any of the other dogs’ names.
“OMG!!! HEY, COCO!!!” the dog’s parents say. “Yep, you sure do have a dog, too,” I reply, wondering if it’s too late to ask for the dog’s name again.
I’m not quite sure how to end this column. If I were an amateur, I would end it with a dog pun. But I’m a professional, doggone it!
I’m sorry, y’all. That was a really ruff joke, but I can’t help myself sometimes. I’m one sick puppy.