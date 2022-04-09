I found a TV show called “Yellowstone” that is my favorite. The premise is a family protecting their ranch from outside people and companies trying to take it and turn it into a ski town. I also read a book called “August.” It’s about a high school boy with divorced parents. He lives in Michigan and moves to Montana to be a ranch hand.
For those who have not seen “Yellowstone,” the family owns the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch based in Montana. The show has tremendous mountain and valley views, showing why the Dutton family wants and needs to protect their land. But through political intricacies and fighting for what they have, the show gives the viewer a side of ranching that often isn’t seen. Like fence work, herding, maintenance, some veterinary responsibilities, etc. It looks interesting but hard.
I like it because I know what hard manual labor looks like, but on a different front, and not to the point that “Yellowstone” shows. My first job was working landscaping and building pools. But that is completely different work than ranching because honestly, I don’t know how to ranch or what it takes to be a cowboy. I have an idea from a TV show, but that’s TV, not real life.
Being a cowboy is likely not in my future. I was raised in Wichita, and I went to Wichita East High, the largest high school in the state. I am a city kid with some country qualities. The only ones I have are owning a couple of pairs of boots, my favorite music being classic country, and I would much rather drive a truck than a car. Unfortunately, those are the traits of a wanna-be or pavement cowboy.
But, being a ranch hand is a job I’ve wanted to try but probably never will. Ranching is real sunup to sundown work seven days a week, and it’s not a job; it’s a livelihood. I would love to be able to spend a year on a ranch like the Dutton ranch and experience that life, simple yet difficult.
It would be an adjustment at first, but like lots of manual labor jobs, I would learn a thing or two about my character, maybe even build some more, and have newfound gratitude for the work people to do.
My family has land that we call “The Ranch,” but we don’t have cattle or horses or any operational things you see in the show. But it’s still nice to sit outside on the deck and watch the sunset in the Flint Hills. It’s also fun to go to the “neighbors” and help them with the projects they have going on, and helping burn pasture when we can. I guess the main reason I want to be a cowboy is that I want to ride a horse and learn to rope and do it, well, just to say that I can.