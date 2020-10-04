I’m officially off the market. I’m a married man.
My wife, Alicia, and I made our union as official as one can make it on Sept. 12 in St. Louis, her hometown. Yep, I got married in a pandemic, which sounds like some terrible show on TLC.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic cutting our guest list quite substantially, we were able to have the wedding of our dreams. By our dreams, I mean her dreams. I never had any dreams about what my wedding would be like.
In fact, I may have called certain aspects of weddings “scams” in the past. I’ve advocated for less of the traditional pageantry surrounding weddings. I’ve spoken in this space about how tuxspeedos (full-body Speedos with a tuxedo design) should be used for destination weddings. I’ve requested to my wife in the past that we just throw a casual BYOB party instead of a fancy reception.
So naturally, we had a traditional church wedding with regular tuxedos and a reception that was far from casual where we sat on literal thrones. After all, marriage is a partnership, but planning for the wedding itself is more of a dictatorship. It’s a series of decisions by the bride that occasionally may appear to have included the groom, but it’s never really the groom’s choice, and that’s OK.
But much to my surprise, I enjoyed all of it. Every single bit of it. Even the stuff I normally hate like public speaking, being in lots of pictures and being near the center of any attention.
After the stress of trying to make wedding plans in the midst of a pandemic, it’s hard to describe the relief that we felt that we made it to our special day.
The wedding color? Purple.
The bride? Beautiful.
The groom? Decent.
We wrote on our vows and expressed our love in front of family and the few friends who we could still invite.
I’m blessed to say that everyone has been healthy on the other side of the ceremony, which is always good.
Now that the beautiful ceremony and the relaxing honeymoon is all over, all that we have left to look forward to is the rest of our lives.
As a husband for about three weeks, I’d say the best part of marriage so far is simply seeing my wife every day.
We had been in a long-distance relationship for quite some time — Alicia in Kansas City and me in Manhattan. Now, we’re in a close-distance marriage, which as we all know is the best kind of marriage.
We didn’t live together before we got married, and I’ve found myself enjoying the small, mundane details of domestic bliss.
I get to kiss her on my way out the door every workday morning and kiss her when I return. We don’t have to wait weeks at a time between binge-watching a show — most recently, “Married at First Sight” — because I see her every day. Even something as basic as going grocery shopping together feels wonderful.
Obviously, there will be big things to tackle in the immediate and distant future.
This is a marathon, not a sprint. This is chess, not checkers. “This Is Us” is a show on NBC. A show with married people.
My wife and I are among the married couples in the real world now. It’s a great feeling. I love my wife, and I love my life.