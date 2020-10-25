I never thought a phone game would create so much fun and excitement for me.
But, when the entire country is battling a pandemic, maybe a simple thing like a phone game is exactly what we all need in 2020.
Although “Among Us” launched two years ago, I just found out about it a few weeks ago as one of my good friends, Kim, told me about it. It has quickly turned popular, especially of late.
Among Us is a multiplayer game people can play on a mobile device or computer — but NOT on MacBooks. (I downloaded the game on my MacBook Pro and immediately had to request a refund because Among Us is not compatible with MacBooks. Or, at least, my laptop is not compatible with the game.)
Among Us involves Crewmates, which are little space characters. People can even customize them with different colors and other accessories. (I personally always go with a pink Crewmate with a cat hat on.) The setting of the game is on a spaceship, hence the Crewmates, or space characters.
After the character selection, it’s time to start an Among Us game. If a person is a Crewmate, one must complete a series of tasks, like connecting wires or fueling engines, among other activities.
But, if a person is deemed the Imposter, that person will want to kill off all Crewmates in order to secure the victory.
The object of the game is to figure out who the Imposter is.
The Imposter is different from other Crewmates; that character wants to kill all Crewmates in order to win. The Imposter is randomly selected at the beginning of each game. The Imposter will want to be sneaky and stealthy while playing the game.
It’s similar to the board game of Clue — people need to find out who the Imposter, or the killer, is; people should finish their tasks and try to find out who the Imposter is.
The game involves a chat feature where Crewmates discuss who they think is the Imposter. An Imposter will want to do the best they can to deflect the possibility of them being a killer in the chat. Sometimes, it works; other times, Crewmates immediately identify who the Imposter is.
At first, it takes a bit to get the hang of the game, but once a person learns all the rules, I promise, it’s super fun.
Playing Among Us with friends or family is another way to connect with one another even if a person is halfway across the country. I think that’s the best way to play — with friends or family. People can set up a game and share a code in order to play with a group of friends; most of the time I play with my husband, Aaron. Sometimes I even play with Abigail Compton, a photographer at The Mercury.
Although it’s just a phone and computer game, I have so enjoyed playing Among Us with some old and new friends these past few weeks. It’s been nice to reconnect and play a game that we all enjoy.