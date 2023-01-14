When I was a kid, a great birthday party was a Pizza Hut birthday party.
The restaurant in my hometown had a sort of gazebo inside, right in the middle, with a big round table that was perfect for parties. That and a cake with some My Little Pony or “Beauty and the Beast” figurines plunked on top? The height of luxury.
Really it was just a couple of pizzas and a store-bought cake. Looking back, that seems so simple compared to the kind of parties I’ve thrown for my kids.
Pinterest makes you think you need to go all out — and I have. I would go to pretty great lengths if something is cute enough.
I made a bee cake for my younger son. I molded little fondant bees with sliced-almond wings. I used bubble wrap and yellow-tinted white chocolate to make it look like a hive.
I do love doing that kind of stuff, but sometimes, during your second attempt at tempering chocolate (which I still don’t fully understand), a store-bought cake sounds pretty good.
Anyway, birthday season is approaching in my family.
My dad’s birthday was this week, followed by my father-in-law’s birthday and then my husband and older son Logan’s birthdays (on the same day) later in the month.
This year Logan has opinions about how his birthday should go.
Last year I convinced him that a donut birthday would be more fun than a Captain America birthday. We went to Varsity Donuts, where guests can play with dough and also decorate their own donuts.
It was great, 10/10, highly recommend.
We did it in the afternoon when the shop is slower. I put on the invitation that it would be an hour. The kids dipped, sprinkled and ate their donuts. They sang “Happy Birthday,” smushed some dough, drew on the chalkboard.
And then we all left! We threw our trash away, of course, but left the dishes and frosting drips behind. The staff at Varsity made it very easy.
So this year, Logan has decided he wants an Army birthday. He’s very patriotic lately. (My husband’s Spotify year-end list had “Proud to be an American” at the top of the list because Logan requests it so much, to give you an idea.)
I was a little leery of a weapon-centric theme for kids that age, but he wouldn’t budge. We agreed no guns, just camouflage.
Now we have to find an activity. Logan was pretty sure Fort Riley would let us come hang out in a tank or something for his party (he thinks big like his mother). Even if they would entertain such an idea, that’s a pretty long drive for some of his friends.
The problem with a winter birthday is you can’t just set the kids loose in the backyard. You can’t just rent a bounce house.
What’s worth the trouble but not too much trouble? We’re thinking Discovery Center, or maybe trampoline park. Ice skating? Bowling?
I don’t know what’s best, but if all else fails…we’ll be at Pizza Hut.