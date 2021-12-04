Thanksgiving has come and gone, and Christmas is quickly approaching. I, like a lot of people, love the holiday season. But for me, there is an even more critical season that has embarked on us … ski season has begun in Colorado.
I should mention I got my first job in a ski shop called The Slope Ski Shop in Wichita, where I really fell in love with the sport and worked there all through high school and during breaks while in college. I am a fully trained and certified ski technician, which allows me to work on skis and snowboards. I get them ready, so a skier renting equipment gets their stuff, and all they have to do is put their boots and skis on and go.
Skiing is my favorite thing to do. I have been skiing since I was a young kid. I learned how to ski on a small mountain named Eldora, about an hour’s drive from Denver. It has four chair lifts. Plus, lift tickets for the chair lift are relatively cheap compared to other mountains in Colorado.
While I had family in Denver, my family could get out and ski at least once a year. Then those family members picked up and moved to Virginia. For the next 10 years or so, I only got out a handful of times. On those trips, we went to Copper Mountain, just outside of Frisco, Colorado. Or to Winter Park, which has the famous “Mary Jane” terrain.
Winter Park was the place I decided I wanted to snowboard. Snowboarding is a different animal. I have spent six ski days on two separate trips on a snowboard. I don’t love it, and I don’t hate it. The boots are comfortable, you only have one piece of equipment to worry about, and when you fall, you’re still attached to your board. But it’s not for me, and last season, I put my skis back on when I went to Winter Park with some friends.
At 23, I am looking to venture out and ski more. My older brother moved to Denver a year ago. My best friend, Nate, works at Steamboat ski resort in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. I can reduce the cost of going skiing and get even better at skiing.
To me, skiing is the most rewarding sport for the amount of time and money you put into it. It can be a frustrating sport to pick up. It’s cold, you fall a lot when you’re first learning, and to be honest, the mountain can be a scary place. To me, the reward is getting good, leaving the crowded groomed runs and skiing the top and backside of the hill where the runs are more complex and less crowded and having a good time with the people you are skiing with. Or getting into the trees because it keeps you on your toes and requires quick decision-making — or you’ll ski into a tree.
But the best thing about skiing is going by yourself and finding a ski run that has been untouched, in silence, while fresh snow falls and listening to that snow falling and skis gliding through the snow and taking it slow while taking in the mountain.