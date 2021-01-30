Recently we had to say goodbye to our dog, Scout, our sweet friend and companion of 10 years.
Scout was one of a kind. You could tell just by looking at her. She had the big, pointy ears of a German Shepherd, the fluffy, curled tail of a Husky, and the forehead wrinkles of a Boxer, which often made her look like she was concerned — or perhaps judging you for something. People liked to guess what breed she was; “mutt” just didn’t seem like a sufficient answer.
She was friendly and never knew a stranger. She’d flop over for a belly rub from just about anyone. She loved being around people.
Here’s my favorite story about her: One time, my husband and I were getting on a plane from Dallas to Manhattan when a young couple a few rows back started trying to get our attention.
“Hey,” the guy called out. “Hey, are you Scout’s parents?”
When we said yes, they turned and shouted to some other people at the back of the plane.
“You guys, it’s Scout’s parents!” The friends were equally pumped to hear this.
Turns out these people had been our neighbors for a time. When they were out in their backyard, Scout would hang out and watch them, maybe get some head-scratches through the fence. They didn’t know our names, and they didn’t ask them on the plane, but they did make us promise we’d say hi to Scout.
That’s the kind of dog she was. She had friends at the dog park, the kennel. At my office, where she’d visit sometimes on Friday afternoons, she’d make the rounds to other departments. Even people who don’t particularly like me loved her.
We got Scout as a tiny puppy. Two little boys came to my parents’ house, rang the doorbell and held her up in their chubby little hands. My sister answered the door. They said their grandma was making them get rid of the puppy.
If anyone else had answered the door, the boys would have been sent on their way. But my sister saw the 5-pound pup they were holding and thought of me. My husband went to get her the next day. We named her for a favorite book character who was also smart, curious, stubborn, and a bit of a tomboy.
Scout was protective, attentive, caring. She noticed when I was upset and would try to put her whole 70-pound body on my lap to calm me. She’d sometimes alert me if the kids had woken up before I could hear them. When we went out on trails, she’d run up ahead and then come back to make sure I was still there. She defended our home against the daily attacks by the mailman.
Scout loved walks to the point that we couldn’t even say the word until we were ready to go, because she’d get too excited. She was always up for adventure and loved to ride in the car even for small errands. And she was funny. She once tricked my husband to get him out of her favorite chair so she could have it back. She loved to play chase with other dogs and with our toddler, faking them out to evade capture. She hated fetch.
Scout went to the K-State Veterinary Hospital for what we thought at first was a bad UTI. She had been in the vet hospital for more than a week when the doctors determined that she had cancer and that it wasn’t treatable. The only option the doctors presented to give her some more time was risky and expensive. It was gut-wrenching trying to decide whether we should do more for her. She had seemed pretty healthy otherwise, which made it all the more difficult. I’m still struggling with it.
I want to mention that the people who treated Scout were great. The doctors and students on her case called frequently with updates on her medical status and reports that “she’s a good girl.” They truly seemed to care about her.
It was so hard to say goodbye. Scout was our first baby, a part of our family. What helps is reminding myself that the reason we’re so sad is that she was a special dog and we loved her so much.