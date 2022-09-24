Like many, I have had an addiction to coffee — whether it be for keeping me awake on a Monday morning recovering from the weekend or for the sweet, creamy taste of it.
One of my favorite things to do is go to new coffee places and try drinks I’ve never had before. I’ve always been an iced vanilla latte kind of girl. Never hot. Doesn’t matter if it’s 20 degrees outside and there’s snow falling down, I will always choose iced over hot.
But I’ve been switching things up. For background, I recently graduated from K-State and got a part-time job at Dutch Bros. Coffee in Kansas City before I started working at The Mercury. For those not familiar, Dutch Bros. is a coffee chain similar to Starbucks. It recently opened its first shop in Kansas, and like everyone in KC, I decided to try it. I loved it so much that I decided to work there.
While working there, I tried many different drinks: energy drinks, smoothies, milkshakes, teas and just about anything you can think of that is sold at a coffee shop. My all-time favorite drinks that I tried — which changed my entire perspective — were the chai lattes — iced, of course. Especially the Christmas morning chai, which is basically a white chocolate chai breve (breve means made with half and half).
Chai is a kind of Indian tea with spices. It’s generally served with milk and sugar or other sweeteners.
Since working there, all I get now are chai drinks. Moving back to Manhattan, I’ve had to adjust to not having Dutch Bros. near me so I’ve had to start making it at home, which tastes exactly the same. I’m just not getting the serotonin drinking from a clear plastic Dutch cup and sipping from a colorful straw. I’ve also switched to Starbucks, getting its iced chai tea latte with vanilla and, of course, pumpkin cold foam.
While making this discovery, I realized I’m late to the bandwagon. After talking to a few people, I found that I’m not the only one who has been obsessed with it. Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve come to the realization that different drinks are for different “phases” in my life.
Starbucks refreshers were my go-to in high school. Something about the bright pink color and the freeze-dried strawberries on top made my day better. Once college came, my go-to changed to an iced vanilla latte from Radina’s, giving me the energy to balance out my busy schedule. Of course, I had small phases of other drinks like the wild berry smoothie from Scooter’s or a vanilla bean frappe with mocha drizzle and java chips from Starbucks.
And now, chais.
Drinking a chai latte gives me the feeling that I have my life together for some odd reason. As if everything in my life is going great, not needing that extra kick of caffeine to boost me up for the day. The word “chai” already sounds fancier than the word coffee. Or maybe I’m just crazy.
My next question now is how long will I be drinking this for? Will I stick to drinking this or go back to my regular vanilla iced latte when I hit my late 20s once I get over this “phase”?