Let me preface this by saying that frozen pizza does not compare to hot fresh pizza. I would never compare fresh pizza to frozen. Each has its respective category. But frozen pizza and pizza snacks do have a rightful place. I eat frozen pizza about once a week, and I like to toss a variety of options into my frozen pizza rotation.
When I talk about frozen pizzas, I mean the whole realm of frozen pizza. I don’t have a favorite frozen pizza option, but I have go-to’s. They are bagel bites, pizza rolls and party pizzas. I prefer them because they are cheap and quick to make, and I also grew up with those in my household. Others include traditional frozen pizza, Hot Pockets, and french bread pizzas.
Each pizza has its pros and cons. To me, some of them are similar. I’ll start with pizza rolls. Pizza rolls are great. They have a versatile cooking option. You can microwave them, toss them in the oven or put them in an air fryer. You can also eat them in one bite, the taste is decent for the price and they have a good variety, even though they all taste relatively the same. The con of pizza rolls is the heat. I think the recommended cooling time is a lie. Even after the recommended cooling time, if you bite one of those little suckers — in a saying from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy — “you’ll burn your face off.” You can’t enjoy food for the rest of the day.
As far as Bagel Bites, who would have thought pizza toppings on a bagel could work? I certainly didn’t until I ate them. Bagel Bites are a family favorite, and my twin brother Cole eats these probably three to four days a week. They are filling, and it takes three to four minutes in the microwave to make, and convenient when you’re in a rush. The con of Bagel Bites is the texture. I think the bagel part feels like rubber on my teeth, like a mouthguard. If you cook them at the recommended time, the bagel is weak and flimsy and gives you that rubber feeling.
Party pizzas are the ideal single serving, and they cost around a dollar. It takes about 10 minutes in the oven; it tastes good. I overcook it just a bit for a crispy bottom. I have one con with party pizzas. They are greasy. When you eat pizza, you should expect grease, but the amount they produce is disgusting. After it’s cooled for a minute, I take a paper towel and try and soak some of it up.
Traditional frozen pizzas, french bread pizzas and Hot Pockets are good options. I don’t buy conventional frozen pizzas and french bread as often because they take too long to cook. I might as well go to Papa Murphy’s and get a take and bake.
I think Hot Pockets are fine. It might as well be molten lava in a sleeve when they eventually cool off, or you assume it’s cooled off; there is too much breading for me.
Some may disagree with these opinions, but I love frozen pizza, and I don’t think you can go wrong with whatever option you choose.