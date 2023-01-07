I love bowling.
So when Mercury executive editor Megan Moser suggested it for Dec. 19 at Little Apple Lanes, I was thrilled. A new ball arrived in the mail for a drilling earlier in the day, and my size 10-and-a-half shoes I’ve worn for years still easily fit.
While I personally bowled terribly (first time since I moved to Manhattan in July), being joined by Moser, education reporter AJ Dome, sports editor Tim Everson and sports reporter Zach DeLoach made the final score irrelevant.
The love of bowling started by the mid 1990s — I am 30, by the way — in my hometown of Decatur, Illinois. Eldorado Bowl, constructed in 1950, was located on the west end of the city, and it defined old school with manual scoring (yes, even when I went at the end of the 20th century after automatic scoring was already invented).
My family and I would usually go on the weekends, where the music was cranked and the lights were dimmed for cosmic bowling. “Eldo,” as it was nicknamed, would go on to bite the dust by the late 2000s, as a CVS and credit union are in its place now. Yuck.
Two more places I visited often were Spare Time Lanes and Pla-Mor Lanes on the north side of Decatur … much more modern with automatic scoring. These were also where I had birthday parties and did youth leagues. My league team’s name? “Blue-Eyes White Dragon.” Parents, if your children loved Yu-Gi-Oh!, then they’ll appreciate that.
On a Saturday in August 2010, I went to Spare Time (which is still open to this day, but the only one remaining after Pla-Mor closed in 2019) and took part in a pro-am for a Professional Bowlers Association senior tour stop. While I may not remember every single bowler I met that day, one will always stick out in my mind: Johnny Petraglia. I’m right-handed, but who says you can’t love lefties?
There was a moment, while we bowled together, where I pulled up a YouTube video on my iPod Touch of Petraglia on the PBA Tour in 1980, and the then 63-year-old was thrilled to see himself at the age of 33, with less gray hair.
Bowling in television/film is either hot or cold with me. One I can’t get enough of is “Kingpin,” released in 1996. Woody Harrelson stars as Roy Munson, a prodigy from the fictional town of Ocelot, Iowa, who dreams of turning pro. When he does, his first challenge is against Ernie McCracken, played by Bill Murray. From what I have read online, Murray improvised nearly every line, showing just how genius of an actor he is.
While I’m not going to give away everything that happens in the movie (I encourage you to see it even if you’re not a bowling fan), I will say it culminates with a showdown between Munson and McCracken at National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada. Think of that as the equivalent of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier slugging it out in Madison Square Garden.
Despite its long-ago peak popularity coming and going, bowling still has a following and continues to be enjoyed by people around the world. It’s a perfect indoor hobby when the weather outside is not the best. You can do it with friends or family, or even by yourself.
Now that this inaugural column is out of the way, I’m starting research on older alleys around the country (send me an email if you have suggestions!), with plans to visit them and follow up about my pursuits.