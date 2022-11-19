The time for me to say goodbye to Manhattan has come.
I am moving to Colorado to continue working and pursue my love for skiing and dream of becoming an outdoor writer.
This is a bittersweet goodbye for me. Five and half years ago, I moved to Manhattan to come to Kansas State University, and I spent my first semester in Putnam Hall before I joined Delta Sigma Phi fraternity.
Kansas State and Delta Sig is where I grew from a boy into a man. I was rather reserved when I came to Manhattan with some forceful encouragement. I came out of that shell and met my best friends for life who are now scattered across the country doing various jobs. When I first got to KSU, I started as a finance and accounting major. After a year and a half of telling myself I liked it, I decided to switch to journalism.
I grew up reading the newspaper at my grandparents’. I remember waking up and going out to the driveway to get it when I stayed with them. This was when the paper was full of every issue, and the Sunday edition was the best because it had the comics. A lot has changed in 20 years. I am glad I made the switch because I’ve met people I otherwise would have never talked to and pursued my passion.
During my time here in Manhattan, I’ve experienced the best times of my life. Whether that be weeklong spring break trips cramming as many national parks as possible into that week, home football games, date parties, and formals with my fraternity. Waiting in finger- and toe-numbing cold for KU vs. K-State basketball and flooding the floor against KU — That Cartier dunk is my favorite K-State sports moment.
While here, I also experienced the worst pain in my life with the death of both of my grandparents and cousin, all within three months of each other. I lost my role model and hero in my grandfather. He is and was the man I idolized and strived to be with his work ethic, manners and how he treated people. I had old friends back home die while in I was in Manhattan.
Kansas State allowed me to become who I am and find what I like. But most students leave here after four years at school and then move on to their next adventure. I decided to start mine here at The Mercury in 2021 and found a town and community with so much passion, joy, and love for people. This town is one of the happiest places on Earth. There is a lot of good people who do a lot of good work here and strive to improve this place.
I need to thank Dr. Samuel Mwangi and Dr. Ian Punnet at KSU for pushing me as a storyteller, being willing to break down stories paragraph by paragraph, and helping whenever I asked. Thank you to my editors, Megan Moser and Bryan Richardson, and publisher Ned Seaton, for giving me my first job and helping my writing get far better in a year than I thought possible. This place will always hold a place in my heart, but it’s time for my next adventure, knowing I have a spot that I love full well.