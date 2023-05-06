You’re reading a piece of history.
This is the very last piece of content that I’ll write for The Manhattan Mercury.
After nearly 13 years of service to the community, Friday was my last day at the paper.
It’s funny. I’ve read quite a few goodbye columns during my time at The Merc. I’ve edited some of them myself.
But now that it’s my turn to go, I’ve sort of struggled with what I want to share with y’all as my final thoughts.
Of course, I’d like to thank the editors who made me a better journalist (Bill Felber, Javier Gonzalez, Steve Cameron, Greg Doering and Megan Moser). I’d like to express gratitude for newspaper owners who understand the importance of community journalism (Ned Seaton and the late Edward Seaton). I’d also like to thank myself for being so wonderful.
It feels a little fitting that my departure is coming around graduation time. We always do a feature in May we call “super seniors.” I’m sort of the superest of seniors around these parts.
This newspaper has been the first job out of college for a lot of Mercury reporters over the years, myself included when I started in 2010.
I had never been to Kansas, let alone Manhattan, prior to taking this position. Coming straight from Columbia, Missouri — I had graduated from the University of Missouri that May — I hopped on Interstate 70 on a Sunday in August a week after accepting the job and drove about four hours.
If you’ve never taken the drive, it’s basically Columbia to a stretch of land with billboards about Jesus and adult establishments to Kansas City to the turnpike to Topeka to lots of grass and hills to Manhattan.
It was during the lots of grass and hills phase of the journey that I had some questions, particularly when I had to exit off the interstate to get on a state highway. It’s a key indicator of a small town, which I had conducted the research to know but still wasn’t quite prepared for as a Houstonian even though I had spent the past four years in a college town.
A huge feeling of relief came over me as I rolled down Bill Snyder Highway to see a nice-looking town. I pulled up to The Mercury to see where I’d start working the next day. Then I drove to Junction City, where I would spend the next month in an extended stay while securing an apartment in town.
I’ve worked with my fair share of reporters over the years. Like I said, The Mercury tends to draw journalists early in their career before they take off elsewhere.
For the longest time, I thought that elsewhere would never happen for me.
As much as I loved my real duties (education reporter, local government reporter and news editor) and my other “professional” duties (presidential correspondent, K-State Drag Show expert, chief meteorologist and pole fitness expert), it was hard seeing my former classmates and co-workers going on new journeys in their careers.
When would it be my time to try something new? Would it ever be my time?
I’ve looked for other jobs over the years. I’ve even had quite a few interviews that eventually led to the “thanks, but…” emails you get when you’re not the hire. There was always somebody just a little bit better than me.
I once received an email from a company that thanked me for my interest in a position. Then came the most brutal second sentence — “We have reviewed your application and hope you’ll find the right fit soon.”
It might as well have said “Why did you even apply for this job, loser?”
While I dealt with those disappointments, I did the only thing I knew how to do: continue working as hard as I could to produce the best newspaper possible. As news editor, I had more input in the process, whether it’s pitching ideas or working with younger journalists as they develop their skills. I truly loved the work.
Then, a few weeks ago, I learned that it would finally be my turn to continue my journey elsewhere.
But I won’t be too far from Manhattan. I’ll be down I-70 in Topeka, working for State Affairs, a digital media startup, as its senior statehouse reporter in Kansas.
I may even pop back into town from time to time. My wife LOVES Bourbon and Baker and Liquid Art Winery.
It’s been an honor to serve the Manhattan area and do the important work of covering the community.
With all that being said, take care, stay safe and always remember that the Fast and Furious franchise is the best movie franchise in the history of cinema.