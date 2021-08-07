A television show is canceled. Its fan base, not willing to take that decision sitting down, takes matters into its own hands, doing everything it can to change minds of TV executives. One might think this is referring to “Manifest,” a supernatural drama series axed in June, shortly after the third season concluded, that recently has made headlines for fans’ fevered push for a reversal.
I’ve seen this play out before.
“Jericho” once was in the same position as “Manifest.”
Fourteen years ago.
The show, set in the fictional town of Jericho, Kansas, did fairly well in the ratings initially. By May 2007, however, ratings had slumped 25% from its peak. Still, those around the show were confident a second season still was in the cards. CBS honchos had other ideas: They canceled the show on May 16, 2007, exactly one week after the season finale. Which, naturally, had ended on a cliffhanger. (Doesn’t that always seem to happen with sci-fi or supernatural shows that end prematurely?)
The show’s fans rallied together, hoping to ensure a Season 2 would come to pass. Most famously, this involved fans sending more than 20 tons of nuts to the CBS headquarters. (A reference to a famous scene in the show, itself a reference to U.S. Gen. Anthony McAuliffe’s iconic reply to the Germans during the Battle of the Bulge in 1945.)
The hard-working fan bases campaign paid off: Less than a month later, CBS reversed course, commissioning a seven-episode season (with the possibility of an extension, based on ratings).
You’ll never guess what happened next: The first two episodes of the second season were its lowest ever. Before the second season even concluded, “Jericho” was a goner. CBS wrote that the plucky show would not get a third season. “Jericho” fans couldn’t capture lightning in a bottle again. This time, the show was gone for good. That’s despite trying to find a home for it elsewhere. The Sci-Fi Channel (now Syfy) was one possibility. The CW was another. Talks of a television or theatrical film even were bandied about; it was fool’s gold. No film ever has surfaced. No new episodes, either.
For die-hard “Jericho” fans, books would have to suffice: Two more seasons of the show were developed into a six-issue (Season 3) and five-issue (Season 4) run of comics.
TV is a cruel, cold business.
Why should fans of “Manifest” believe they will have any better luck? After all, “Jericho” was canceled once, brought back and then canceled again — a rare, albeit unwanted feat.
“Manifest” does seem to have an ace up its sleeve that “Jericho” didn’t have at its disposal 14 years ago: streaming services. Specifically, the biggest player in the space: Netflix. Though still airing on NBC proper, Netflix picked up the first two seasons of “Manifest” and it became an immediate — and perhaps more importantly — and unfailing hit for the streaming giant. The series debuted at No. 3 and quickly rose to No. 1 among the service’s most popular shows. It remained there for 27 consecutive days, tying the second-longest run at the top spot alongside the circus that was “Tiger King.” (The only show with a longer run at No. 1 was the Netflix-produced “Ginny & Georgia” at 29 days.) That type of success was nigh unheard of for a non-Netflix native show. Per TVLine.com, it’s the only third-party series to spend more than a week in Netflix’s top 10 since “Lucifer.”
Ironically, that might be the series “Manifest” needs to look to for inspiration. “Lucifer” spent three seasons on Fox, and following its cancellation and subsequent hit status on Netflix, the streaming service decided to take ownership. Later this year, “Lucifer” is set to wrap up with its sixth and final season.
All the Netflix-inspired success hasn’t helped “Manifest” — yet.
The #SaveManifest movement on social media apparently has NBC and Netflix execs reconsidering. After NBC canceled the show in June, no other network or streaming service — including Netflix — stepped up to the plate to add the show to its ranks. That no longer may be the case.
Melissa Roxburgh, one of the show’s stars, on July 21 tweeted a link to a Hollywood Reporter story claiming that Netflix may save “Manifest” after all.
To be clear: No official announcement has come that “Manifest” is back. But the signs are promising.
Even if it doesn’t, “Manifest” showrunner Jeff Rake said he would like to find financing for a two-hour movie to resolve the series’ loose ends — a la “Firefly,” a cult hit canceled by Fox in the early 2000s that eventually got a Hollywood film.
If all else fails, and neither a renewed show nor movie materializes, “Manifest” fans can take another cue from “Jericho.”
The story can continue.
You just might have turn the pages of a book to do it.