Recently my kids’ daycare had a little end-of-the-year music program. It’s both the most adorable thing and also maybe the biggest mess you can imagine.
I love it.
I mean, some of these kids are less than 2 years old, so they can barely sing, much less stand there and perform. And yet, the cuteness that results from the utter chaos of it is tremendously entertaining.
This production starts with the preschool-age kids, who come with little graduation caps, pink for the girls and blue for the boys. The kids come out one by one, skipping or shuffling reluctantly, tassels in their faces.
Most of these kids have done this before, so they’re not crying, but you can hear some of the younger ones, corraled in a hallway around the corner, screaming for their parents.
Before long, we find out our kiddo is one of the noisiest; a staff member brings out our 2-year-old, who is just inconsolable. To be fair, he spent the whole day at daycare, then I picked him up and quickly changed him into a brown shirt intended to pass for a monkey costume — only to take him back to the daycare people. He was not happy with this break in routine. I hold out my arms to him, but he decides he can’t trust me and lunges for my husband instead. He keeps crying until, feeling guilty, I give him a pacifier, which of course he never uses at daycare. What can I say? His parents are weak compared to the women who watch him during the day.
The preschool-graduation ceremony continues, and our 5-year-old comes out, shy but smiling, and gets a little certificate. No big gaffes. Whew. Last year he almost burst into tears during his group’s musical number, “Down by the Bay,” after a friend accidentally ripped off one of his paper moose antlers and nobody could reattach it quickly.
This year, I’m less worried about tears and more worried he’ll make a farting noise or something.
The kids have to go backstage to hand off their caps, because there aren’t enough for everyone. Soon another staff member approaches, telling us our kid poured water on his certificate, and hands us a dripping-wet paper. Guess that won’t make the scrapbook.
The musical numbers start, and they are delightful if disjointed. Each group has a couple of kids who are absolutely hamming it up, jumping around, dramatizing the actions. They carry the show. Then there are a few kids who are behaving, doing the motions, but barely. And then there are a few kids hiding or having meltdowns. No matter what, every parent and grandparent is capturing the moment.
Each little age-group cohort takes its turn.
The 2-year-old’s group is up, and we decide to try shoving our kid back out there. He won’t put on his little monkey hat to go with the “Five Little Monkeys” song, which he loves at home. My husband carries him to the stage area and tries to sort of drop him with his class, but toddlers are strong, and he clings like a barnacle. He’s crying and clinging to my husband’s leg. It looks like a lost cause. Then, at just the last moment, his favorite daycare worker, Miss Wendy, swoops in and carries him onstage. She puts him on her lap and does the actions with him. Miraculously, this works. He looks shell-shocked. At one point he pulls his shirt over his face. But he stays up there, and I capture every awkward moment on my phone. By the end of the song, Miss Wendy has three kids in her lap. A true hero.
We move through the groups. There are frogs and, I don’t know bears or something. Then we get back to the 5-year-old’s group. My older son, who’s redheaded and several inches taller than the rest of his class, looks pretty cute dressed as a fox — or as close as we could manage with the mandated white shirt and brown pants.
I’m sweating after the toddler’s tantrum but still crouched on the floor to get a good angle for whatever this performance turns out to be.
The preschool group launches into “What Does a Fox Say?” which I know from hearing it 8,000 times is his current favorite song.
He’s timid at first but then starts getting into it. He’s throwing his limbs out like Elaine on “Seinfeld,” throwing his hands up and convulsing like he’s at a revival. Maybe I should be embarrassed, but it’s just so darn cute, and I’m getting everything on video.
Time is passing so quickly, and I want to savor every second — and yet in that moment, all I can think is that I can’t wait to show this video to his high school prom date.