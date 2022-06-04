I have lived with a pet almost my entire life. But if you had asked me two years ago if I would ever own a pet as an adult, I would have said no.
I understand the level of responsibility, and I’m not sure I want to take it on, but there are times when I would want a cat or a dog.
If I were to get a dog, it would need to be able to run with me. I want a dog that does not require constant attention and will not jump or go crazy when guests or I walk through the door. I also want a dog that does not shed.
I’ve also considered a cat. I like cats because I grew up with one. They require very little to no attention unless they want it. They do their own thing. But it’s hard to walk a cat, play with a cat past the kitten phase, or run with a cat.
Part of me wants a cat because one of my friends is currently watching a kitten named Scrodney. He is named Scrodney — shorthand for Second-Rodney — because our neighbors neglected their cat named Rodney during my senior year of college. I mean, not feeding it and never knowing where he was. A few times, they left Rodney out in the rain.
So we bought Rodney food and raised him. He never really left our house or porch after we took care of him rather consistently for a month. During severe weather, I would bring him into my room, make a bed for him with my throw blanket and have a water dish. I woke up to Rodney a few times on one of my pillows or at the foot of my bed.
Our family dog, Nellie, is a sweetheart. She gets excited when I come home but not crazy or jumps on me. She can go on walks and play, but no more runs. My cousins have a dog named Cider. She is 16, and she can’t hear or see very well anymore. She is my favorite dog ever. Cider is my ideal dog because she is relaxed, listens, doesn’t bark, used to be able to run five miles with me with no problem, and never gets into trouble from my experiences with her.
The reasons I don’t want pets are vet costs and having to find someone to watch when I leave. I’m a rather spontaneous person, which I know would cause problems with just wanting to leave town and go camping on the weekends or a quick trip to Denver to see my brother.
The number one reason I don’t want a pet is because of pet hair. I hate pet hair. I don’t like it on furniture, I can’t stand it on my clothes, and it seems impossible to keep up with the clean-up when the shedding starts.
As small or big as those reasons are for not getting a pet, they always keep me from getting one.
I waiver on the decision because I love the ones that I’ve had and interacted with. But the timing in life, along with the reasons I just mentioned is why I continue to hold off.
My indecisiveness gets the best of me, so I will continue to take advantage of my friends in town with pets and seeing my family’s pets when I visit home.