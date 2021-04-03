Divorce is ugly. It’s painful. It hurts. It makes you cry. It’s something that no married couple wants to go through.
On the flip side, divorce, possibly, could be beautiful.
You may be thinking to yourself, “Uh, Hailey, how on Earth could divorce be beautiful?”
Let me show you:
Divorce allows for a new start. It allows for families to forgive, to reconcile and to love again. It possibly, in the end, can mend a broken heart.
I am not a stranger to divorce; my parents are divorced. My husband’s parents are divorced. One set of my grandparents divorced. I can rattle off many more examples.
Reader, you may have been impacted by divorce as a person who’s separated from their spouse or perhaps you’re like me, someone whose parents divorced. Divorce definitely affects people in all sorts of ways.
Society says you’re supposed to be with the same person forever.
But sometimes it doesn’t work out, for whatever reason. Things happen. I am not going to delve into the reasons for divorce — there are many.
My parents divorced when I was a baby. After my parents separated, my mom and I moved to Kansas from Nevada, where I was born.
As a child of divorced parents, I was jealous of the kids whose parents were together. They had both parents in sight at home. I had a different childhood compared to my cousins. All my cousins have married parents; and I’m not going to lie, I was envious.
They didn’t have to fly across the country by themselves at 5 years old to see their other parent on Christmas. Divorce made me grow up — fast.
I know it was difficult for my mom. She was a single mother going back to school raising me with a limited income. She was going to become a teacher. My mom was my hero, and she always will be. She sacrificed so much.
And at her first teaching job a few years later, she met her future husband, the man who is my stepdad, but I consider him my father. I have two dads now, the other being my biological father.
I gained another father, sisters and a happy ending for my mother, who most certainly deserved that. (Just because we are “step” does not mean that’s any lesser.)
My family is my family.
And that is why I say that divorce can be beautiful. It allows for a new beginning. It allows for a fresh start — whatever that may be.
So in the end, I am thankful that my parents divorced. If it weren’t for that, I would not have the family I have today. They mean so much to me, and my life would not be complete without them.
Of course, I love and miss my dad, who lives in Utah. Because of the geographical distance, I don’t get to see him often. However, we still text every day.
I definitely treasure the relationships I have with my mom and both my fathers.
With divorce, it can be ugly, but it could definitely lead to a happier ending, like it did with my family.